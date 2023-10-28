Halloween 2023: 9 Most Haunted Hotels From Around The World

Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Those who have seen the movie 1408 will recall Mike Enslin’s (played by John Cusack) deadly encounter with the eponymous room in The Dolphin hotel, New York. The cynical Mike, who writes books about his experience at haunted places and supernatural events, discounting them as made-up stories, enters room 1408 as a challenge. Little does he know it's going to be a deadly fight for survival. While many of us are not up to the daredevilry while on vacation, there are many curious minds and seekers of the paranormal, who won’t mind a stay in haunted hotels. Though not all are friendly ghosts like the cutie Casper (from the movie Casper), there are the terrifying ones that thrive on scaring people. What better day than Halloween (October 31) to take a walk (virtually) through some of the most haunted hotels around the world?

Hotel Chelsea – New York City, USA

Pic: Wikimedia Commons

The Hotel Chelsea is a historic building known for its artistic and bohemian heritage. The hotel has also been the setting for various books, movies, and songs, further solidifying its place in popular culture. And, is also renowned for the many paranormal experiences the guests have had. Two popular tragedies that occurred in the hotel have spawned ghostly tales. Dylan Thomas, the renowned Welsh poet, is remembered for his time at the hotel and his untimely death due to alcohol-related complications in 1953. His legacy lives on not only through his poetry but also through the plaque dedicated to him outside the Chelsea Hotel. Another one is of Nancy Spungen. She was the punk rock band Sex Pistols’ bassist Sid Vicious’ girlfriend, found dead in room 100. Sid was charged with her murder. He died before standing trial, and the circumstances surrounding their deaths have contributed to alleged paranormal activity associated with the hotel.

The Langham – London, England

This historic luxury hotel is not only one of the most iconic and prestigious hotels in the city but also a haunted one with room 333 the epicentre of the ghostly sighting. Built in 1865, the hotel is home to several high-profile ghosts! The spirit of a German prince, who committed suicide in the hotel, reportedly walks around in his military jacket. Another spirit is of a doctor who committed in room 333 after murdering his wife during their honeymoon. Another royal guest is Emperor Napoleon III, whose spirit still roams the property.

The Emily Morgan Hotel – San Antonio, Texas

Pic: Wikimedia Commons

The Gothic-style hotel was originally constructed as a medical facility in the 1920s. In 1984, the facility was converted into a hotel (with some permanent guests who refused to leave!). Some believe that the residual energy from the building's medical past may contribute to reported paranormal activity. There have been reports of apparitions and ghostly figures in old-fashioned clothing, believed by some to be former patients or medical staff. Some claim that the elevators seem to operate on their own, stopping at random floors without any input. Room 525 is often cited as one of the most haunted rooms in the hotel. Some guests have captured orbs and apparitions in photographs taken within the hotel, especially in areas like the hallways and guest rooms.

Parador de Jaén – Jaén, Spain

Pic: Wikimedia Commons

It is situated on a hill overlooking the city and is housed in a 13th-century Moorish fortress known as the Castillo de Santa Catalina. The Parador retains much of the castle's original architecture, including thick stone walls, battlements, and towers, giving guests a sense of stepping back in time. Many visitors have described a general sense of unease or an eerie atmosphere within certain parts of the Parador. There have been claims of objects moving on their own or being rearranged, even when no one is around to physically move them. It is said paranormal investigators were called to check room 22 after a guest was disturbed by incessant knocking on the door and a woman weeping. The investigators claimed the room was indeed haunted by “Terrible Lizard” – a prisoner who died due to extreme hunger when he was jailed in the fortress.

Lord Milner Hotel – Matjiesfontein, South Africa

Pic: Wikimedia Commons

The Lord Milner Hotel in Matjiesfontein, South Africa, is rumoured to be haunted, adding an air of mystery and intrigue to its historical charm. One of the most famous alleged hauntings at the hotel involves a ghost named Lucy. According to local legend, Lucy was a young girl who tragically died in the hotel during the late 19th or early 20th century. Guests and staff have reported seeing a young girl in Victorian clothing and have sometimes heard her giggling or playing in the halls. Similar to the reports at the Parador de Jaén, there have been claims of objects shifting or moving without any apparent physical cause.

Hotel Kurrajong – Canberra, Australia

Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Located in one of the most haunted cities, the hotel is known for its historical significance along with an array of ghostly sightings. Room 217 is often cited as the most haunted room in the hotel.

Guests have reported seeing the figure of a man dressed in old-fashioned clothing standing near the window. The spirit is reportedly that of the former Prime Minister Ben Chifley, who died of a heart attack on June 13, 1951. Some guests have also claimed to feel a presence or experience strange sensations in this room.

Yu Shan Fan Dian – Chengdu, China

Pic: Wikimedia Commons

The Yu Shan Fan Dian, also known as the Jincheng Plaza Hotel, is one of the oldest hotels in the city, with a history spanning several decades. The Yu Shan Fan Dian has a long history and has witnessed various events over the years. The place, with its stunning architecture, looks straight out of a Chinese historical drama. It is built on royal gardens from the Qing Dynasty. The spirit that haunts the place might be of interest to those with an interest in Chinese history. Empress Dowager Cixi apparently roams the hotel grounds, along with people wearing traditional Chinese clothes from older eras.

Hotel Fern Hill – Ooty, India

Pic: Wikimedia Commons

This heritage hotel, built in 1844 by the British, was turned into a set for the popular Bollywood horror movie, Raaz. , it was during the filming that the hotel garnered attention due to claims of paranormal experiences by the cast and crew. Late choreographer Saroj Khan and her team were terrified after being awakened by mysterious sounds from the floor above. And, to her utter horror, the hotel staff informed her that there was no first floor or hidden room above to cause any kind of disturbance or noise.

Tulloch Castle – Scotland

Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Dating back to the 12th century and located in the Scottish Highlands, is an amazing architectural marvel transporting you to another era with the original fireplaces and stained glass windows still preserved. One of the most famous apparitions at Tulloch Castle is that of Elizabeth Davidson, popularly called Green Lady. It is believed that she was a servant girl who tragically died in the castle. She has been described as wearing a green dress and has been spotted in various parts of the castle. There have been reports of a phantom bagpiper being heard playing within the castle. Legend has it that the piper got lost in the castle's tunnels and never found his way out.

