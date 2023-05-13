International Museum Day: Five unique museums in India that you must visit 

The purpose of a museum is to gather, protect, and display artefacts that represent the traces of our past. Museums may not appear important in the 21st century, yet they are vital in a world that is fast becoming digital. Every year on May 18, International Museum Day is observed in recognition of a country's cultural, social, and political changes. Let's commemorate the occasion by highlighting the distinctive museums in India.

The National Museum of Indian Cinema, Mumbai

It is the country's first museum that displays the history of Indian cinema. Through records, artefacts, cameras, equipment, and much more, it recounts the history of Indian cinema. In addition to showing Hindi Cinema, it also provides historical details and information about regional movies. Visitors can stroll through a variety of cinematic moments, including the first features from the Lumiere Brothers and Dadasaheb Phalke's Raja Harishchandra. This museum contains everything, including Dadasaheb Phalke's hand-operated camera, cameras used by renowned filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, modern 3D and 4D cinemas, and much more. It is a paradise for film lovers.

Government Museum, Chennai

It is the second-oldest museum in India. The museum's history and the exhibits are both exceedingly valuable and rare. Palm leaf manuscripts, Raja Ravi Varma's paintings, and the world's largest antique Roman collection, which can be found in Chennai outside of Europe. The museum also includes the Connemara Public Library, one of the best-known libraries. The Government Museum, popularly known as the Egmore Museum, is a recognisable Indo-Gothic monument.

HAL Aerospace Museum, Bangalore

The HAL Aerospace Museum is a popular tourist destination in the area. The museum offers visitors the most detailed view possible of the experiments, achievements, and potential of India's and HAL's aeronautical journeys. It also includes some of the Indian Air Force's most potent artefacts. In terms of production, maintenance, research and development, and exhibition of fighter and commercial aircraft, helicopters, and all of their engineering components and accessories, the HAL Heritage Center and Aerospace Museum together make up the largest aeronautical complex in South Asia.

Crafts Museum, Delhi

It is also known as the National Handicrafts Museum. It serves as a centre for displaying a variety of handmade items, textiles, and regional décor, as well as for preserving, safeguarding, and reviving local handicraft traditions. It was designed by the prominent architect, Charles Correa. The extensive textiles and fabrics, bronze and metal lamps, sculptures, wood carvings, bamboo crafts, terracotta figurines, tribal paintings, and other items are all part of the museum's eclectic collection. It is home to numerous galleries, but the most well-known ones include the Tribal and Rural Craft Gallery, Gallery of Courtly Crafts, Textile Gallery, Gallery of Popular Culture, etc.

Mayong Museum, Assam

The Mayong Central Museum and Emporium of Black Magic and Witchcraft was established at Mayong in 2002. Visitors can view the actual artefacts of the dark magic that has long been a part of Mayong society. Witchcraft, sorcery, and necromancy were all practised in this area and were even passed down through families almost like heirlooms. Among the various items maintained in the museum are old documents, skulls, relics, and instruments that were used for human sacrifice. These artefacts serve as visual representations of this faith. Among the objects on display that were used in ceremonies are old coins, fake jewellery, bracelets made of bones and shells, metallic rings, and more.

