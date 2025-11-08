'Indian Rock 'N' Roll Is Not Just Alive—It's Roaring Louder Than Ever,' Says Girish Pradhan Of GATC

From the scenic hills of Sikkim to international stages, rockers Girish and The Chronicles (GATC) have carved a reputation as one of India’s most electrifying hard rock bands. Known for their high-octane vocals, searing guitar riffs, and the unapologetic spirit of old-school rock, the band led by frontman Girish Pradhan on vocals, Yogesh Pradhan on bass, Suraz Karki on lead guitars and Nagen Mongrati on drums, has become a force in the country’s rock and metal scene. With an ever growing fanbase, global tours, three albums, performing with Chris Adler, G N’ R, and a recent appearance early this year on America’s Got Talent, GATC continue to prove that Indian rock ‘n’ roll is not just alive, it’s roaring louder than ever.

GATC are all set to perform on November 16 (Sunday) at Olly Fest

Excerpts from the interview:

How was Girish and the Chronicles formed?

Well, this story is never complete without mentioning my younger brother, Yogesh Pradhan. We grew up in Gangtok, Sikkim, in a home filled with music - our mother is a Nepali folk and classical singer, so it was always part of our lives. We started performing in school, inspired by bands like Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden, and soon formed our first band. Over time, that passion evolved into Girish and The Chronicles in 2009. With Suraz and Nagen as two of the first ones in the lineup since 2006, were all more like a family, and it’s amazing that this ship is still sailing strong.

When did you first realise you wanted to be a vocalist?

I am a self-taught musician and actually started out playing the guitar. During one of our school band performances, I had to unexpectedly fill in for the vocalist, and that’s when it hit me that singing was truly my thing. From there, I started pushing myself to hit the notes of legends like Bruce Dickinson and Axl Rose, just trying to match that power and range. Over time, that constant trial, passion, and love for the craft helped me shape my own voice and style.

Is your songwriting a collaborative effort or led by specific members?

It’s always a group effort, with Yogesh and me mainly taking on the roles of producers. We bring ideas to the table and keep building on a song together. Our main goal is to make sure the music stays interesting while preserving the core idea of the song. We usually start by writing the instrumentals first. We love sudden twists and turns, and we don’t really limit ourselves to any particular style. I usually start working on the lyrics and melodies after the instrumental is done, unless I already have ideas forming while writing the guitar riffs. That approach gives me a lot of room to experiment with the vocals. When it comes to lyrics, it really depends on my state of mind at the time, though I often touch on broader, universal themes as well. A lot of what you hear might be quite personal to me. We also released a semi Nepali single last year, named Kaal.

Your first single Angel released in 2009, while your debut album ‘Back on Earth’ came out five years later. What caused the delay between the two?

That’s true. Angel was our first official release in 2009, but at the time, we were still figuring out our direction as a band. We were touring extensively, writing a lot of material, and constantly evolving our sound. We didn’t want to rush the process, we wanted our first album to truly represent who we were. So, we took our time to refine the music, the production, and the identity of GATC before putting it out into the world.

Your subsequent albums ‘Rock the Highway’ (2020) and ‘Hail to the Heroes’ (2022) showcased strong evolution. Is there a shift in sound and vision on both albums?

Each album reflects a different chapter in our journey. ‘Rock the Highway’ was more of a

nostalgic tribute to the golden era of rock and metal, it celebrated the sounds that inspired us

growing up. ‘Hail to the Heroes’ marked a shift in maturity and perspective. It carried a stronger message, more personal storytelling, and a modern edge in its production. Together, they show how we’ve evolved from celebrating our influences to truly finding and defining our own voice. We’re anyway a band that keeps evolving and changing.

You performed with Chris Adler’s band during his India tour and Guns N’ Roses. How did that collaboration come about and what was the experience like?

That was an incredible phase for us. My friend, now our manager, Subhash Rao reached out to

me about performing as the supporting band for Chris Adler’s India tour. Over the course of the tour, Chris really connected with my vocals, and that eventually led to us forming a project

together called ‘Firstborne’ along with guitarist Myrone. Opening for Guns N’ Roses, not once but twice, was beyond a dream come true. Those are the artists we grew up idolizing, and to share the stage with them felt like everything we’ve worked for as musicians coming full circle.

How did your appearance on America’s Got Talent come about and why did you choose to perform Adele’s Set Fire to the Rain instead of one of your originals?

The AGT team actually discovered us through a viral sound check video of mine that had been

doing the rounds online, and from there, everything just fell into place. We chose Set Fire to the Rain because it’s such a powerful, emotional song, and we wanted to give it our own rock ’n’ roll spin. Besides that, the production team is also fully involved in the discussions. So it was not completely in our hands too. We also knew that it was a way to showcase our versatility while staying true to our sound and reach out to a new set of fans who were not necessarily into rock and metal. The response was so amazing, that we have actually released a studio version of the track.

You’ll be performing at the debut edition of Olly Fest in Mumbai next Sunday. What can fans look forward to in your set?

Fans can expect a power-packed set full of energy, emotion, and a few surprises. We’ll be performing some of our most loved songs, including our rock rendition of Set Fire to the Rain, along with a sneak peek of a track from our upcoming album. It’s going to be a night to remember, pure rock ’n’ roll.

What’s next for GATC?

2026 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for us. We’ve got a brand-new album in the works, which we’re aiming to release early next year. It might begin with some grungy elements, and we could end up shaping the entire record around that vibe while giving it our own twist. There are also plenty of shows and tours being planned both domestic and international- so definitely stay tuned, because there’s a lot more rock ’n’ roll coming your way.

What drew you towards heavy metal as your genre of choice?

As I said before Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses, watching MTV, we were exposed to incredible bands like The Eagles, Aerosmith, and so many others who really shaped our early sense of music. Our school environment also encouraged us to explore western music, which played a big role in broadening our horizons. As we grew and evolved as musicians, so did our taste. We naturally gravitated towards heavier sounds, the energy, the emotion, and the power of rock and metal. It felt like a space where we could truly express ourselves, and that journey has shaped the sound you hear from us today.

How do you view the current rock and metal scene in India? Do you feel it’s gaining the recognition it deserves?

Rock and metal have always been an evergreen genre, they never really fade away, they just evolve with time. The scene in India today is thriving in its own unique way, with a lot of talented bands pushing boundaries and gaining global recognition. Bands like Bloodywood, for instance, have really put Indian metal on the world map. It’s amazing to see how the community continues to grow and inspire a new generation of musicians and fans alike. I’d say the scene is going international, but by bit.

Having toured across several countries, which destination remains on your list of dream stages to perform on?

All the big festivals like Wacken, Graspop, Hellfest, Download, and so many others. We really hope to hit those stages soon and tour alongside some of the bands we grew up listening to.