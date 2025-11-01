'OLLY FEST Is For The People Of Bandra,' Says Capt. Allwyn Saldanha

What happens when music, heritage, and community come together at one of Mumbai’s most iconic landmarks in Bandra? You get OLLY FEST. Set against the historic backdrop of Bandra Fort, the festival captures the neighbourhood’s vibrant spirit.

Over three days, OLLY FEST promises festival-goers not just a community gathering, but the finest music bands, a curated food and beverage experience, thus making it the perfect family weekend escape.

Behind all this vibrant celebration is Capt Allwyn Saldanha the creative force behind OLLY FEST, who turned his passion for music and culture into a festival that celebrates the best of both worlds. Saldanha has been in Mumbai’s entertainment scene since a long time and has been a bridge between artists, audiences, and the city’s evolving cultural pulse. With OLLY FEST, he brings not just an event, but offers an entire new musical experience.

Capt Allwyn talks about OLLY FEST that takes place from November 14 to 16. The Free Press Journal is a media partner for the event.

Excerpts from the interview:

Could you tell us a little about yourself, your career graph and what inspired your move into organising entertainment and cultural events?

I began programming my own events in 2008 under a concept called ‘The Spirit of Hope’. Our first initiative was a concert at the Carter Road Amphitheatre aimed at spreading awareness about depression among the youth and giving them access to counsellors who could support them through challenges like anxiety, worry, and loneliness. Over the years, we hosted one event annually across various venues in Bandra and Khar, with audiences ranging between 4,000 to 6,000 people. We featured incredible artists such as the late Neil Nongkynrih and the Shillong Chamber Choir, Louis Banks, Gary Lawyer, Boman Irani, and many more. We continued this journey until 2019, when the pandemic forced us to pause. OLLY FEST now marks our return — and we are thrilled to do it with a fantastic line-up at the beautifully refurbished Bandra Fort.

How did the idea for OLLY FEST take shape? Is the name Olly a fun twist on your name — Allwyn?

We wanted to create a festival for the people of Bandra, something that brought back the spirit, warmth, and community vibe we grew up with. With this beautiful, historic venue available and a strong artist line-up coming together, everything just fell into place. During our brainstorming sessions, someone suggested the name OLLY FEST, and everyone instantly loved it. Incidentally, my nickname has always been Olly. My friends have called me that since childhood so the name felt natural and meaningful to us.

Bandra Fort is a stunning and historic venue. What made you choose it as the setting for the first-ever OLLY FEST? What can audiences expect at OLLY FEST besides the music?

It’s a spectacular venue that has recently been refurbished, and its location is extremely convenient close to the Coastal Road and Western Express Highway, making it easily accessible both for Bandra residents and for people coming from other parts of the city. The fort, Castella de Aguada, is iconic. Many of us spent our childhood visiting it with our parents, so it holds sentimental value. Beyond the music, audiences can expect a stunning, never-seen-before light show, along with a curated selection of food and beverage stalls to enhance the evening experience.

What went into curating the artiste line-up — were you looking for a particular sound, vibe, or mix of talent?

We focused on the music we’ve always loved — the legends we grew up listening to: Pink Floyd, The Doors, Uriah Heep, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Joan Baez, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Emerson Lake & Palmer, and many more. There are only a handful of contemporary musicians who can do justice to their sound, so we curated tributes by legends such as Indus Creed, Gary Lawyer and Joe Alvares. We’ve also added younger talent like Chloe Sarah and Girish and The Chronicles for a fresh and dynamic mix.

Do you see OLLY FEST becoming an annual tradition? And are there plans to take it beyond Mumbai to other cities in the future?

Yes we see OLLY FEST becoming an annual addition to Mumbai’s concert calendar. We are also planning to introduce a Jazz Festival next year.

With so many music festivals happening across India, what makes OLLY FEST unique? How do you want audiences to remember the experience?

OLLY FEST is truly a festival for the people of Bandra. We want people to take a break, press pause on their hectic routines, and enjoy a wholesome evening with their families. We’ve kept ticket prices starting at ₹499 per day so it's affordable for families and accessible to everyone.

Are any of the music acts your favourites?

I genuinely love every artist on the line-up that’s exactly why they’re here. I’ve personally vetted each band and watched their performances to ensure that the music, the energy, and the sound quality are absolutely top-tier. Our goal is to deliver an experience that matches the standard of international concerts. We’ve brought in Roger Drego to handle sound. He's one of the pioneers of live sound production in India and someone we’ve admired for years. In fact, during his earlier shows, my co-founders and I would literally carry his speakers ourselves during setup. So yes each act is a favourite, because each one represents the quality, passion, and spirit that define OLLY FEST.

Details:

Festival: OLLY FEST

Date: November 14 to 16, 2025

Venue: Bandra Fort, Mumbai

Tickets: BookMyShow