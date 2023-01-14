How to care of diabetic dogs

Like humans, dogs have diabetes too. The most common type of diabetes in dogs is Diabetes Mellitus. Diabetes is majorly seen in middle-aged and senior dogs. Diabetes can be detected early but can’t be cured. Pet parents should look after their pets and ensure their furry babies live happily.

What causes diabetes?

Lifestyle- Obesity is the primary cause of diabetes. Dogs who are under-exercised and overfed are most prone and this is a very serious issue and can lead to many other problems as well.

Genetic issue- Diabetes can be a genetically passed disease

Pancreatitis- Insulin and malfunction in the production of insulin can cause this

Steroid medication- Long-term usage of steroid medicines in dogs can cause diabetes too

Read Also 3 home care tips if your dog is blind

Effects of diabetes:

Loss of vision – High levels of sugar can make the dog’s vision foggy and this causes blindness. Surgery is important and can be restored

Impact on the immune system and Kidney Failure- Dogs can be prone to pneumonia, skin infections, prostate infections and urinary infections too. An increase in sugar levels can harm the kidneys and this can lead to kidney failure

Tips to take care of your diabetic dog

Daily exercise is very necessary which helps in glucose and improves insulin absorption

Female dogs diagnosed with diabetes should be spayed and ensured a high-fiber diet that keeps digestion and health, and blood sugar levels in balance

Check your pet's blood and urine sugar levels regularly and make sure their feeding schedules are in place

(Dr. Aishwarya R, Veterinary officer, Wiggles)

Read Also Four common winter illnesses in pets that you shouldn't ignore