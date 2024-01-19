Here's What Hexagram 17 Reveals: Actions Speak Louder

This is a call to lead others, over and beyond your journey, to cultivate the unseen seeds of those following, to inspire and not impede. There is a calm withdrawal, a basic nature of not wanting, nor extracting nor forcing even a basic gratitude, serving sans authority, yet leading with initiative enough for all to follow, that’s Hexagram 17.

You empower, when you lead by example, when you return from the deep dark mines bringing back gold or when you extract the diamonds of experience, that’s when the world will naturally follow your example. “The tragedy is when men are afraid of the light,” as Plato put it so well, and how it is ‘easy to forgive a child who is afraid of the dark’ instead. Also, being enthusiastic and looking forward does call for a following.

The key phrase is delegation of responsibilities, not being a threat and showing integrity, and nurture individuals to ignite group strength. “A leader, guided by the laws of nature will never fall down if he relies on the strengths of others,” assures the Book of Changes.

Emulating nature’s ways as the way of life, functioning, leadership. one who has mastered self to find harmony in a disjoined world of experiences. The change that is required of the decisionary man is weather to stay put and keep all options closed to gain insight or gain insight by opening the doors and connecting to others, listening and being there.

INTERPRETING THE LINES

LINE 1

The change here is determined by leaving the old and familiar to explore further. There is a crossing of a limit or a border to explore new approaches. Priorities, pursuits, people, ideas and leadership have changed. This Hexagram changes to 45 that is called Gathering Together. So, the message here is to allow insights to flourish rather than overpowering someone from the outside to make amends.

LINE 2

Key words include attachments, self-indulgence leaning towards the decayed, out of date mode of operation. Be aware of who you follow, or who you emulate, as it could stunt your growth or you could be influenced by an inferior mindset, if your values, goals and life events are not aligned. But true following will involve a lot of fun, so leave expired pursuits to lead only the worthy, all else is a waste of time.

LINE 3

Detaching from the childlike immature outlook is the transformational goal here. Leadership often takes you to unfamiliar heights where it is lonely, but away from the lesser, even though the separation leaves you in pain. The changes in this line reflect Hexagram 49 called Revolution or Molting. Who to follow, why should you follow and what would you gain if you followed, is it your innate and natural desire or is it a fleeting choice, are a few questions that one could find answers, to gain clarity and come to a logical conclusion.

LINE 4

You feel trapped in a situation that you dislike because you may have opted for gratification in a flattering scenario. Persevering in pursuit is unfortunate says the Book of Changes, but persist anyway. This failure brings clarity and you must see the real grounding upon which it rests for it will lead to success in the future. Know that sincerity in deciphering the reason to follow another or discovering another’s motivation to seek you out will bear fruits of honour.

LINE 5

There is growing confidence which upon reading further takes us to Hexagram 51 called Shocking. The challenge here is to decide weather to follow your inner voice or what is expected from you. Except you, no one can decide what is correct for you and this choice is a result of a shocking revelation or insight gained through an unexpected event. You are confident now and you know exactly where your life path will lead you.

LINE 6

This line changes to Hexagram 25 called Innocence. A sacred and conscientious bond between a leader and a follower makes them interdependent in terms of work and could exchange roles and responsibilities, which is possible only with a benevolent vision. Sincere and truthful leadership would yield positive; a deceptive leader will only yield misfortune.

(The columnist is a Naturopath and Reiki practitioner and pursues astrology as a hobby)