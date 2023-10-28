Halloween 2023: Last-Minute Dramatic Dressing Ideas

Halloween, my friends, is here. Originally, Halloween had a religious observance but years later, it has become a holiday to dress up and have fun. Though it’s very last minute I promise you will enjoy trying out these dramatic dressing-up ideas by fashion enthusiasts and industry experts.

Because it’s time to get over fake blood and scary looks!

Express yourself differently

Nilay Joshi, a drag performer and social media influencer, believes that

Halloween is the time to switch it up and play with concepts and personality.

“You don't have to become a famous serial killer from a famous movie but just a character and convince people that you're scary! The best time to start drag is Halloween because even if you fail at creating a look, you'll still manage to scare someone with your looks. Jokes apart, the best style tip for Halloween is to create something that'll surprise people around you.”

Now, talking of playing around with concepts and personality, how about taking over a Barbie-like look, this Halloween? Just throw some pinks and neons into your look and you are all set to go!

You can also try dressing up like Queen Charlotte of Bridgerton, the epitome of regal. To dress up like the queen, include dramatic hoop skirts, loads of frills, bright colours, and massive spectacular hair. Well, don’t forget to tint your lips magenta and wear some eye-catching accessories.

Besides, you can dress up like a majestic unicorn. Just add a plethora of glitter, rainbows, flowers and a white wig to your costume.

How about dressing up like a minion this year? Spooky enough, right? You can even just dress up like your favourite celebrity, look cute and surprise everyone.

If you wish to dress up with your best friend, you can go as “Saturday night and Sunday Morning”, says Samentha Fernandes, a social media influencer and actor.

“All you gotta do is to twin with your bestie and choose who will be Saturday night and Sunday Morning. Make placards and wear them around your neck. The one with Saturday Night should look pretty and decked up and the other one should look like a trashed/hungover version of the other– makeup smudged, hair all over the place, shoes missing et all,” she adds.

Animal face makeup

Sanya Bhadauria, a fashion communication enthusiast from NIFT Srinagar, says that Halloween is all about making it fascinating and dramatic. As per the trends, anime characters can also experiment with this Halloween.

She adds, “Face paintings can be the game changer where you can paint off your face with the prints of endangered species. This will also help in enlightening the message of conserving wildlife.” How about painting your face like a fox? Maybe add a pair of fox ears, or just wear all brown to look like the forest animal.

If you don’t wish to paint your entire face, you can try painting your lips like a wildlife species. Maybe a tiger or a black cat on your lips?

For trick or treaters

While kids go trick-or-treating around the world, Halloween in India is generally an excuse to wear fancy costumes and celebrate. Dress up your little ones dramatically. Sharmila Srikumar, Founder of nightwear brand Mackly India, says that children can create their costumes using items found at home, turning it into a best-out-of-waste activity, like covering an upside-down bowl with red duct tape or converting a cardboard paper towel roll into a hose. Also, scary makeup or face painting is always a go-to for a spine-chilling look.”

