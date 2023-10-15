Alkaline Vs. Bottled Water: What Is Good For Women’s Health And Wellness

We all know that water is a basic need and a cure for almost everything ranging from dehydration to acne and weight gain to liver disease. Water indeed has no replacement for humans to hydrate themselves and that’s why, it’s said that “pani ka kaam pani karta hai”. At the same time, have you ever wondered if alkaline water is good for health or bottled water? Moreover, if we talk about a woman, she undergoes a lot of natural and biological processes like pregnancy, menstruation, hormonal imbalances, etc. wherein, intake of the right drinking water becomes a matter of concern.

Here is a difference between alkaline water and bottled water and which one is suitable for women’s health and wellness.

Alkaline water: Nourishment & hydration

The word “alkaline” refers to the pH level and alkaline water is produced by an ionizer which changes the water’s chemical composition and pH. The neutral pH is 7 but ionizer raises it to 8 or 9 which makes it less acidic. That’s why, alkaline water offers multiple health benefits such as:

Slows down ageing

Prevents bone loss

Improves metabolism and digestion

Boosts immunity

There are several other advantages associated with alkaline water which helps women live a healthy and stress-free lifestyle, especially during pregnancy and menstruation days. Kavinder Khurana, Managing Director of Tesla Power USA says that, “With modern-day individuals becoming increasingly health-conscious, alkaline water is no less than an elixir with beneficial characteristics specifically for women as it helps in maintaining optimum hydration. It potentially helps slow down the development of osteoporosis, which disproportionately affects women as compared to men”.

One of the specialties of alkaline water is that people can easily intake it with a mixture of ginger, lemon, mint, coriander, cumin, cucumber and other spices or essentials. Ayurveda also says that drinking alkaline water with such healthy components plays a significant role in maintaining a human body’s overall well-being. Since it consists of minerals like magnesium, calcium and potassium that further enhance the pH levels of water.

Adding to this, Dr. Vibha Tripathi, Founder of Boon says, “Alkaline” in alkaline water stands for pH level. Alkaline water is slightly less acidic than normal water and contains alkaline minerals such as calcium, potassium and magnesium. Because of this, some advocate alkaline water that offers several potential advantages when compared to regular water. A 2009 study revealed that females who consumed alkaline water showed fewer markers of bone resorption compared to those who drank acidic mineral water. Additionally, another study focused on postmenopausal women who incorporated alkaline water into their diets and found a range of health benefits. These included reduced risks associated with specific metabolites such as fasting plasma glucose, TG/HDL ratio, diastolic blood pressure, and waist circumference. Furthermore, these women reported longer sleep duration and demonstrated greater handgrip strength.”

The richness of antioxidants in alkaline water also helps in fighting stress which makes it a blessing for women to fight diseases, hormonal imbalances and mood swings. Owing to this, Dr. Vibha also says, “Alkaline water with higher pH level can naturally help reduce stomach acidity. This makes it a potentially effective option for managing stomach problems like excessive stomach acid or diarrhoea. However, it’s important to keep in mind that scientific research on the precise health effects of alkaline water remains limited, and more research is needed to verify these claims.”

Bottled water: Convenience in disguise

The packed bottled water is readily available to all nearby stores but its quality often remains hidden from all of us. It seems pure and clean but its backstory is something else or different as it gets purified with various chemicals. It undergoes different processes which makes it purified ready to drink water due to which it lacks many vital nutrients and minerals that disturbs the body’s equilibrium balance. Agreeing with the concern, Dr. Vikas Verma, Director, Shashvat Ayurveda, Chandigarh also says that, “Water emerges as the fundamental foundation of life in the rich tapestry of Ayurvedic knowledge. Its effect on our health and energy cannot be understated. Choosing between alkaline water versus bottled water is a significant decision for women since it affects more than just keeping hydrated. It is a conscious move to foster harmonious equilibrium that plays an important role in maintaining their health and wellness”.

Moreover, bottled water itself means that it comes equipped in plastic containers which is more hazardous both for health and the environment too. Plastic is non-biodegradable, its accumulation is the biggest threat to nature, so just think how harmful it can be to health and wellness.

Therefore, before drinking water, it is important to spend a minute thinking about which water will benefit you, considering the chemistry and absorbing power of your body as both waters have their benefits and drawbacks.

