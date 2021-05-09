Guwahati: From the mighty Brahmaputra river to Kamakhya temple, know what makes this north-eastern gem the best place to unwind

Picturesque nature, the pristine Brahmaputra river, and a sense of utter tranquillity...Welcome to the exotic north-eastern gem called Guwahati. Tucked away in the gorgeous city of Assam, this town does more than just strip you off your worries. It calms the senses and soothes the mind!

Marrying a chef entails zipping across to different states and cities to discover and gorge on their delectable cuisines. So, sticking to our ‘ritual’ and for the love of food, this time my husband and I zeroed in on Guwahati. Armed with our COVID negative reports and enticed by IndiGo Airlines’ irresistible fares (plus their meticulous safety precautions), we soon found ourselves in Novotel Guwahati.

OF FOOD AND FANCY SHOPPING

Novotel is just the right base if you want to explore the city well. Fresh and modern, it exudes extravagance as well as individuality. After a traditional check-in, we are at ‘The Square’, which serves breakfast as well as other meals. We enjoy a fabulous meal of Masor Tenga (fish in a sour gravy) and stir-fried local greens with Joha rice.