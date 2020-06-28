Get in the monsoon mood with these savoury rainy-day treats

Smoked Black Chickpea Chaat
(Dhungar Wali Kale Channe Ki Chaat)
Ingredients:
1½ cup Black Chana (soaked overnight)
4 cups water
¼th tsp Salt
1½ tbsp Extra Virgin Olive oil
½ cup Pomegranate Pearls
1 tbsp Peanuts without skin, roasted
1 large onion, chopped
1 large tomato (remove the inner pulp), chopped
2 green chillies, finely chopped
½ tbsp raw mango, chopped
2 tbsp fresh cilantro, finely chopped
Black salt to taste
1 tsp freshly ground cumin powder
½ tsp chaat masala
½ tsp dry mango powder
½ tsp red chilli powder
2 tbsp lemon juice
For the Dungar/Smoking Technique:
1 Small bowl
2 small live coals
1 ysp clarified butter (desi ghee)
½ tsp Cumin seeds
Method: Wash and pressure cook soaked black chana in four cups of water and 1/4th tsp of salt for seven to eight whistles or till done. Transfer them into a non-stick kadai and simmer till all the water evaporates add olive oil and sauté for a minute. In a large salad bowl add the cooked hot chana. Let it cool. Add pomegranate pearls, peanuts, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, chopped raw mango, chopped cilantro, black salt, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, dry mango powder, red chilli powder and lemon juice and mix well. Place the small bowl on the prepared chana. In the small bowl place the live coal. Add the cumin seeds and desi ghee on the coal. Once it starts smoking, cover the salad bowl with a tight lid, so that smoke does not escape. Serve the chaat immediately garnished with chopped cilantro.
Chef Tips:
You may add chopped cucumber, boiled and cubed potatoes.
You may make the same chaat with Green chana, when in season.
--Recipe by Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert and Consultant
Truffle Scented Wild Mushroom Soup
Ingredients:
200 gms button mushroom
10 gms garlic
5 gms thyme
20 ml Olive oil
25 gms King oyster mushroom
25 gms Shimeji Mushroom
200 ml Vegetable stock
10 gms Sour cream
1 ml Truffle oil
2 gms Chives
10 gms Butter
1 Buggette bread
Note:
In case you don't have Truffle oil, you can make herb oil. Just heat up oil (any kind) till rosemery gets crisp and dry. Let is sit for about two hours or more. Strain and add in soup.
If you don't have Buggette bread you can any easily available bread. Just toast them with butter and garlic.
Method: In a large pan, add in oil, sauté garlic, button mushrooms and thyme. Add stock and cook well. Make a fine puree of this mixture in a blender and keep aside. Slice king oyster mushrooms and cut shimeji mushrooms (or other easily available mushrooms). Add oil in a pan, add sliced garlic and mushrooms. Sauté well. Adjust seasoning and mix well with chives. In a soup pot (or a normal kadhai), take the puree and add vegetable stock. Adjust seasoning, add truffle oil and allow it to simmer. Adjust seasoning accordingly. Plate the soup in serving soup plate and place sautéed mushroom in between. Garnish with garlic crouton. —Recipe by Chef Anil Kumar, Chef de Cuisine — North Indian Hotel Sahara Star
Quinoa Monsoon Special Salad
Ingredients:
30 gms boiled quinoa
200 gms spinach (chopped)
40 gms sun-dried tomatoes (chopped)
2.5 ml olive oil
40 gms sliced almonds
Salt as per taste
For Salad Dressing:
30 ml lemon juice
5 gms dijon mustard
3 gms chopped garlic
1 gm crushed black pepper
1 gm chilli flakes
30 ml Olive Oil
Method: Mix together sun-dried tomatoes, chopped spinach, boiled quinoa and sliced almonds. Add olive oil and salt and keep it aside. To make salad dress: Mix lime juice, Dijon mustard, chopped garlic, crushed pepper and chilli flakes together. Add olive oil, salt and blend it well. Drizzle the dressing to the salad as per taste and requirement. --Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, Sji Hospitality And Foods Private Limited
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)