Get in the monsoon mood with these savoury rainy-day treats

Ingredients:

1½ cup Black Chana (soaked overnight)

4 cups water

¼th tsp Salt

1½ tbsp Extra Virgin Olive oil

½ cup Pomegranate Pearls

1 tbsp Peanuts without skin, roasted

1 large onion, chopped

1 large tomato (remove the inner pulp), chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

½ tbsp raw mango, chopped

2 tbsp fresh cilantro, finely chopped

Black salt to taste

1 tsp freshly ground cumin powder

½ tsp chaat masala

½ tsp dry mango powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

2 tbsp lemon juice

For the Dungar/Smoking Technique:

1 Small bowl

2 small live coals

1 ysp clarified butter (desi ghee)

½ tsp Cumin seeds

Method: Wash and pressure cook soaked black chana in four cups of water and 1/4th tsp of salt for seven to eight whistles or till done. Transfer them into a non-stick kadai and simmer till all the water evaporates add olive oil and sauté for a minute. In a large salad bowl add the cooked hot chana. Let it cool. Add pomegranate pearls, peanuts, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, chopped raw mango, chopped cilantro, black salt, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, dry mango powder, red chilli powder and lemon juice and mix well. Place the small bowl on the prepared chana. In the small bowl place the live coal. Add the cumin seeds and desi ghee on the coal. Once it starts smoking, cover the salad bowl with a tight lid, so that smoke does not escape. Serve the chaat immediately garnished with chopped cilantro.

Chef Tips:

You may add chopped cucumber, boiled and cubed potatoes. You may make the same chaat with Green chana, when in season.

--Recipe by Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert and Consultant

