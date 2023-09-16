Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Did You Know Ganpati Bappa Is Worshipped On Different Days In Different States?

In Hinduism, different regions of India often have their unique traditions and customs when it comes to worshiping deities. While Tuesday is commonly associated with Lord Ganesha in Maharashtra in other parts of the country, Ganesha is worshipped on different days of the week. Here is a brief overview of when and why Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed deity is worshiped on various days.

Monday (Somvara)

Mainly in North India in states like Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Since, Ganesha is considered to be the son of Shiva and Parvati, it’s common to worship Lord Ganesha on Monday’s as well. Devotees seek his blessings for a successful week ahead.

Tuesday (Mangalvara)

In Maharashtra we worship Lord Ganesha on Tuesday’s as it brings success and removes obstacles in our work and important task execution.

Wednesday (Budhvara)

In some regions, such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh, observe Wednesday as the day to worship Lord Ganesha. This is because Wednesday is associated with the planet Mercury ( Budha) and Ganesha is revered as the god of wisdom and intellect. It is also said that worshiping Ganesha on Wednesday’s helps to remove financial obstacles.

Read Also 8 Foods To Avoid If You Have Anxiety

Thursday (Guruvara)

In certain areas of South India, particularly in Kerela, Thursdays are considered auspicious for Ganesha worship because of its association with the planet Jupiter ( Brihaspati or Guru) which is believed to rule over Thursday in Hindu astrology . Thursday is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and since Ganesha is regarded as a form of Vishnu , this day is chosen for his veneration.

Friday (Shukravara)

In some regions of Rajasthan, Ganesha is worshiped on Friday’s which are dedicated to the goddess Mahalakshmi. In Vedic astrology, Friday is associated with the planet Venus (Shukra) Lord Ganesha is associated with wealth and prosperity, so seeking his blessings on this day is believed to bring financial success.

Saturday (Shanivara)

In parts of Gujarat, Saturday is dedicated to Ganesha, possibly because it follows the day of Lord Shani (Saturn).Devotees worship Lord Ganesha on this day because of their personal beliefs and experiences. They seek protection from problems and challenges on this day

Read Also Want to make a good first impression? Try these 6 tips

Sunday (Ravivara)

In certain places, like Odisha Ganesha is worshipped on Sunday’s which are dedicated to the Sun god (Surya). Lord Ganesha is considered to have the power to remove darkness and Sunday symbolizes the light and energy of the sun.

The choice of the day for Lord Ganesha worship can vary based on regional customs, family traditions and personal beliefs. People seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings for various reasons, including the removal of obstacles, the pursuit of wisdom and the attainment of prosperity. These diverse practices showcase the rich tapestry of Hinduism and its flexibility in accommodating local customs and preferences.

Read Also 8 psychological tricks to boost your self-confidence around people

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)