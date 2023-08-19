Want to make a good first impression? Try these 6 tips

Making a first impression in your personal and professional lives is often dependent on subtle details. Although it may sound cliched, the first impression we create can make a difference. They perceive, evaluate, and analyze you in a particular way.

The first time a company considers you for a position, the first time someone on a date considers you an ideal match, etc. There are many situations where making a good first impression is necessary, yet most individuals are uncertain of how to do it for themselves.

Here are the five things you should do to make a good first impression.

Eye Contact

Nothing works in your favor as much as looking straight in the eyes of the person when talking to them. You’re either showing a lack of interest or lacking self-confidence if you don’t make eye contact. Both are detrimental in generating a strong first impression. So, make an eye contact whenever you meet or talk to someone. It can leave a good impression on others.

Comfortable Dressing

Wear something that not only makes you feel fantastic but also keeps you at ease, whether you’re going on a date or for an interview. Making a bizarre style statement or fidgeting with your clothes all the time won’t help your appearance or create a positive first impression you’re hoping for. “Clothing can be seen as an extension of one’s brand. When you are appropriately dressed, it instills confidence in yourself and also influences how seriously others take you. One should wear appropriate attire that aligns with the occasion,” says Dr. Deepak Patkar, Director (Medical Services), Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital. Opt for comfortable yet appropriate attire that goes perfectly with your occasion. It will help you to be confident around others.

Keep your point clear

Why are you interested in position you are being interviewed for? Are you looking for a committed relationship? Always have a clarity, no matter the situation. Knowing why you’re there will help you feel more secure and appear more genuine and clear, giving other person the impression that you are someone who knows your mind and acknowledges what you want. Speak clearly so that others can understand your point of view easily.

Complimenting others

“Find genuine attributes or qualities to appreciate about the other person and convey them sincerely. It might be their innovative ideas, their punctuality, or even something as simple as their choice of tie or accessory. At the same time, avoid repeated unnecessary compliments, which may irk the peer or senior,” mentions Dr Deepak. Complimenting can break the ice and foster positive feelings, helping to establish an immediate rapport.

Body Language

Body language is important when having conversations. Maintain an upright postureand use open gestures. Gestures like open arms and legs display confidence and receptiveness. Open body language creates a perception of trustworthiness. “Give your full, undivided attention to the speaker, nod occasionally, offer feedback, and refrain from formulating your reply or expressing opinions while they are speaking. It’s essential to be genuinely interested in what the other person has to say,” avers Dr. Deepak.

Mirroring

Subtly mimicking the body language, gestures, and speech patterns of the person you’re interacting with creates a sense of rapport and understanding. You might be thinking this is crazy to do, but what if I told you that it can help you with your personality? “It helps the other person feel more connected and comfortable around you. It’s necessary to understand that while mirroring, one shouldn’t completely alter their personal traits or body language but rather imbibe the positive qualities of their peers or seniors to improve their personalities,” points out Dr. Deepak. It fosters a sense of familiarity and reduces the perception of differences, thereby building trust.

