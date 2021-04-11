From Gugububuwala to Chabukwalas: Remembering the forgotten communities of Mumbai

The members of this tribe live in the interiors of Maharashtra and walk by foot all the way to Mumbai over a few days, making stops at regular spots. Back in Mumbai, they walk with their cows, part of their family and holy owing to the presence of an extra limb or hump and said to possess magical qualities to heal and prophesise about the future.

Over the last whole year, owing to the ban on public movement, the Gugububuwalas aka Nandi Bailwalas stayed back in their villages and didn't come to Mumbai to beg on the streets and at temples where they earn their daily alms and live on food donated by devotees.

Shankar has lost three sons to disease over the years and is left with just one last survivor and a wife who now simply stares on the ground speechless, unable to overcome the loss of her children. "Ab is baar toh hum gaon jake rahenge toh khane ke lale ho jayega," says a dejected Shankar, who has embarked on his journey back to his village, like the few hundreds of his lot who risk extinction.

And, then, there are the Chabukwalas, also known as the Potraj, who move about in two, entertaining the public. As the Chabukwala's wife plays a drum, usually holding an infant in a cloth sling by her side and an idol of 'Khada Laxmi' on her head, the Chabukwala swings a heavy whip made of rope around his torso and hits himself to the astonishment of onlookers while dancing throughout the act. In the other hand, he shakes a bell in sync with the sound of the ghungrus tied to his feet.