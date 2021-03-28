Victoria 2.0 hits Mumbai roads: People share their experiences of the e-ride

Joshua, on his part, had taken the traditional horse-drawn carriage ride ten years ago at Gateway of India. “This time, my sister told me about the new carriages and I came down with family, particularly Grace, to experience it.” Grace, on her part, was left spellbound.

Aziz Khan was a teenager when he started riding the horse-drawn Victorias. He personally owned three horses — Badal, Shahenshah and Mastan — and rode the carriage for almost 35 years. After the High Court order banning horse-drawn carriages, two of Aziz’s horses were taken away by the authorities.

For over two years after that, Aziz would arrange horse rides for children near Nariman Point. “At one point, I also drove a taxi. But then, in the lockdown with no options available, I even worked as a kadhia (mason) labourer,” recalls Aziz now happy with his new job.

“It will help me support my family of wife, two sons and two daughters,” he says before turning to answer queries on the e-Victoria ride from passing vehicle owners at Marine Drive.

For Dongri resident and 45-year-old horse-operator Yusuf Chordwala, riding the Victoria comes naturally. “I would ride the old Victoria at Gateway of India. My father and grandfather rode horses and carriages all their lives. I did it for almost 25 years before the Victorias, owned by my uncle, were sold off along with two other horses after the ban,” he said.

On his new role as the driver of the ‘modified’ Victoria, he says, “It’s so relieving to get work, especially after the lockdown when it was very bad as I had no work at all.”

Till date, in the first phase, 12 electric carriages have been rolled out on the streets of Mumbai, says Ketan Kadam adding, “The electric carriages do not cause environmental pollution and cruelty to animals while providing similar experience as traditional Victoria carriages.”

Now, in the process of “setting up a manufacturing unit,” Kadam says, “I want to ensure the operation generates revenue for the state and employment opportunities too. In the first year, we aim to produce 100 carriages that would hit the road in Mumbai, other cities in Maharashtra and outside the state too.”

With the introduction of Victoria 2.0, several carriage drivers have come forward to join the new fleet. “Of the 250-odd drivers and helpers rendered jobless in 2017, a few passed away or left Mumbai for their native towns. In the first phase, about 40 such men will be rehabilitated to be followed by more,” says Kadam.