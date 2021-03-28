Ripped jeans controversy: Here's what Indian women have to say

Grandson of the father of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar, People’s Education Society Chairman and social worker Anandraj Ambedkar says, “The Constitution of India guarantees equal rights to men and women; the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech and Expression guarantees this to all women. There are elements across political parties and not restricted to just ‘a’ particular party, who want women in the country to just stay indoors and be home-makers. That’s surely not the India, Babasaheb had envisaged. This kind of attitude needs to change. And, the change needs to come from within.”

Character actress and septuagenarian Dorothy Yazdegardi, a bold stunner in her days, feels strongly about the issue. “India is a free country and a democracy…no one has the right to tell a woman how she should dress up. I wore all sorts of clothes when I was young and my mother never stopped me. I’d say my family was not too modern or orthodox. Those days, wearing a sleeveless dress itself was a big thing that I wore with aplomb. In fact, even my mother loved wearing pants too.”

Throughout her life, Dorothy donned what was ‘in’ at the moment. “I wore Charlie Chaplin pants, peddle-pushers, trousers and what not.” Even in the '50s and '60s, Indian actresses wore all kinds of clothes, says Dorothy, “all ready to slip into anything outrageous” even today. “Why all these restrictions on women, even in this day and age?” she asks.

Mumbai-based biker Abhinaya Natarajan says it’s important for girls to put their foot down whenever needed. “Today, women are doing everything men would and more. My bike and my clothes are extensions of my personality. Just like I choose what to ride, I choose what to wear and no one can or should stop me from being who I am.”

There are certain things that just cannot be done wearing traditional Indian outfits. “I cannot ride my Royal Enfield to Leh in a saree. Can I? I’ll have to wear what is appropriate for the purpose. And, that shouldn’t define who I am. I am a lot more than that,” says the biker.

LXME founder and entrepreneur Priti Rathi has redefined attire for working women in the financial services sector where “even today the world expects women to dress up in a certain way.” Priti gets “all riled up,” with the distinction society makes between men and women. “Why are men not judged for what they wear?” she questions.

She recalls a 15-year-old incident that left her really upset. Once, when called for an interview for a business channel she was asked to wear a saree only because she’d be “taken seriously” during the discussion. “The reasons attributed to choice of clothing transcend all sensibility,” she says.

Priti wears what she does because she “loves fashion” and wants to “stay authentic.” I have personally taken the journey from saree to ripped jeans and my family has come around too. For me, it’s about expressing myself and I believe my work speaks louder than what I wear. Today, my daughter and I share a similar wardrobe.”