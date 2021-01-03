Food trends 2021: From mock meat to pre-prepped meal kits, here’s what’s expected to rule our choices

COVID-19 has changed everything, including the way we eat, process and source food. Naturally then as we ease into 2021, it is time to crystal gaze at the food trends for the new year.

Mental health ingredients

With an intense 2020 behind us, we begin to look ahead with optimism of putting the past behind. “Looking at 2021, we see food trends that promote mental health to fight depression, anxiety, memory loss and lack of concentration. Salmon contains high amounts of Omega-3 fatty acids which have been linked to a reduction of mental disorders including depression. Filled with vitamin K, folate and lutein, avocado improves brain function, boosts memory and concentration. The active cultures in yogurt have been shown to reduce stress and anxiety. In addition to probiotics, yogurt contains magnesium and potassium which helps oxygen travel to the brain faster and improves cognitive function. Dark Chocolate has high levels of flavonoids (an antioxidant) is shown to boost attention and memory and enhance your mood,” says Mariko Amekodommo, an international culinary expert.

Upcycled food

There will be an increased emphasis on food safety in terms of hygienic cooking processes and the kind of food that is consumed. While it is common to assume that salads are very safe, it might not be necessary since the water is also unsafe. “Hence, it would be highly advisable for people to consume cooked/ boiled food rather than uncooked/ raw food. Health will largely overrule taste as consumers are gradually realising that tasty food cooked under compromised conditions is extremely damaging to their health and can create problems beyond the joy of eating delicious food. We are also expecting an inclination towards vegetarianism given the concerns around consumption of chicken, the most widely consumed non-vegetarian food item in India,” says Sanjay Kumar, CEO & MD, Elior India.

Immunity-boosting food

People are consciously choosing to workout at home, meditating, exercising and are in turn choosing the right food, which will boost immunity. Renu Dalal, daughter of legendary chef Tarla Dalal and cookbook author says, “I always suggest the use of natural resources and choosing correct ingredients for meals. Veggies such as spinach, garlic, broccoli, avocado, turmeric, citrus fruits that have vitamin C are recommended to be consumed. A variety of delicious food dishes can be made from these healthy veggies.”