Elevate Your Home Decor With Classic Holiday Elements

Pic: Freepik

Holidays are around the corner. “A Nutcracker Christmas” is one timeless and classic theme of Christmas. This theme has inspiration from the famous ballet and helps you bring your Christmas decoration alive. Let’s discuss ways in which you can bring the Nutcracker Christmas into your home.

Spritz of festivity: Scents are quick and convenient sprays to spice up your holiday moods at home. Peppermint, sugarplum, and a scent reminiscent of fresh snow would be ideal. The scented spray can be lightly misted at places where people gather, for example, on the dining table or the living room in order to give everyone a more immersive sensory experience. Make sure, however, not to over do it.

The nutcracker aroma: Turning your home into a nutcracker wonderland is not just about aesthetics; it is about smell as well. Appropriate fragrances help to recall memories and give a cozy feeling. Reed diffusers are a great option for a consistent, lasting aroma that lightly scents the air. Ensure you position them in certain strategic places like in the living room and entrance for the visitors to be welcomed by the aroma of the nutcracker christmas.

Co-ordinated Decor: Match the scent with the nutcracker theme decor to improve it. Go for conventional colours of purple, chocolate brown, or deep maroon to reflect the conventional nutcracker colours scheme. Tie it altogether using nutcracker figurines, plush stockings, and other ornaments.

Read Also How Fragrances Can Enhance Productivity and Reduce Stress At The Workplace

Candlelit elegance: The warm light from candles has forever been associated with the Christmas spirit. Moreover, ‘Nutcracker Christmas’ sets the stage for this light perfectly. Go for scented candles that match the festive atmosphere like spicy gingerbread or comforting nutmeg. Place them into the candle holders that look like nutcrackers or other Christmas symbols.

Let the old world charm of a ‘Nutcracker Christmas’ inspire this year’s holiday home decor. By making use of the right scents and choosing appropriate decorations fill the house with the magic of the holiday.

(Ridhima Kansal is Director, Rosemoore)