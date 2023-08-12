Fragrant beauty rituals: Enhance your skincare and body-care regimen with soothing scents

Pic: Freepik

Life gets really busy, doesn’t it? Every youngster or adult’s life who is a working professional is in a hustle and bustle mode all the time and getting time for themselves is a tough task. In your busy schedule taking care of yourself is like giving yourself a warm hug. Now just think for a while, you wake up, do your household work, you get ready but in a very faster mode just to reach the office on time. But just imagine making your daily skincare and body care routine special and this will just remind yourself also that you are also special- all with the beautiful fragrances. Scents can make you feel happy, pleasant, and calm and can turn your and others’ mood in your surroundings into something extraordinary. Let’s understand how the world of fragrances can change your self-care routine.

Magic of scents

Do you know the fact that scents can do magic in your energy? They can make you feel happy and peaceful at the same time, We can say that it’s like a secret ingredient to your body care routine. Just imagine you are using any beauty product which makes your skin soft and also gives you a feel of some different beautiful aura. This is what scents do or we can say aromatherapy also. It helps you feel better, relaxed and peaceful and gives you a mini break from your busy daily schedule.

Making joyful routine

Do you ever think of giving extra time to your self-happiness and turning your daily fixed routine into some fun? It’s like assigning yourself a small task of little celebration for yourself daily. Think about using some specific and special products that make your aura smell like a blooming flower garden. It’s not about making any blooming product a part of your life but it’s about how they make you feel. Just keep it as a sense of expressing love to yourself more.

Making your scent symphony

Have you ever heard about or thought about creating your mix of scents? This energy is something unique. Just think of starting your morning with a blooming beautiful scent smell like the fragrance of jasmine or roses garden around. And when you go to bed, the fragrance of lavender or chamomile can help you sleep relaxed with a peaceful sleep. This is the power of using scents in your aura which will make your aura more powerful and full of positivity.

Scents — gentle feel

The best thing about using scents is that they can make you and your surrounding people feel calm without even you noticing their presence. Just like a cozy covering of fragrance covering all your used beauty products on your skin. From good morning to good night the good part can become the beautiful fragrances you make part of your daily schedule.

Pampering yourself

Imagine you are a canvas painting and the colours you are using are the selection of fragrances you are choosing to tell your aura and energy among others to recognise and smell you more uniquely. This will make your day more self-pampered and a way to love yourself more by giving a pinch of magical fragrances around.

Embracing scents of joy

The world is moving fast and so do we but we can’t say it is unfair if you can add beautiful fragrances in your little space of joy where you can enjoy yourself and feel more peace and calm. The roses, jasmine, or mulberries, are anyone of your choice but these fragrances can help you find yourself in a busy life where you can ask yourself to slow down and enjoy that little moment of yourself. It’s like a pizza treat that will pamper your skin and will bring a smile to your and your surrounding people’s faces.

In those little moments of joy, be kinder and show love more for your skincare routine. Make these scents a compassionate companion on your little moments of feeling great and discovering yourself more.

(Ridhima Kansal is the Director of Rosemoore)