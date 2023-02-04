Effective ways to deal with loneliness at the workplace

Toxic workplaces can be the loneliest of places we can find ourselves in. There are several symptoms of a toxic workplace. One being, it fosters a culture of competition over cooperation. People are made to fight with each other over petty issues like bosses privilege one over the other.

The other symptom of a toxic workplace is that most of the communication happens through impersonal channels. Like over an email or WhatsApp. There is very little transparency and human interaction. Most of the interaction happens only to give directions. Threat and intimidation are used to control people. There is always this fear that what one says and does is constantly under watch. One's words are used to target them. One never feels that they are safe and will be taken care of.

Friendships are not allowed in such places. They are seen as possible threats. Another symptom of such a workplace is systems are only designed to exploit you and not facilitate your performance. Each person is merely an object, a means to an end and there is no interest in grooming them into becoming better professionals and future leaders. You are on your own, with no safeguards and support systems to fall back on.

You survive here not because you are good at your job or intend to do better, but because you are good at playing games for your survival.

Quitting may not be an option. There could be some tricks to survive a toxic workplace. Find support systems outside of work. Don't compromise on your private life because of the work. Have a thriving personal life full of people who can hear you out, whom you can go out and share a drink.

Cultivate hobbies — It is necessary that you cultivate hobbies that help you unwind. Or else you might find yourself stuck in the mess of your workplace. One has to cultivate several portals of validation. Picking up a hobby gives you an emotional discharge, and a source of joy, that might be lacking from your work currently.

Accept the fact that you are on your own — Do not rely on others in a toxic workplace. Always know that you are on your own in such places. No one is going to back you up. So, always steer clear of confiding in others in places like these. Only use official channels to communicate.

Take breaks — Use your holidays to rewind, and relax. Don't forget to have fun in life. Read, meditate and disconnect — Disconnect for a few hours every day. Often things appear bigger of a problem in our life because we refuse to disconnect from the happening during the day. It is necessary that you completely plug out and indulge in relaxing, meditative activities.

One cannot stress the importance of having an updated CV handy. Always, be on the lookout for better opportunities. Your current employers may make you feel like you are not worth it, but keeping your CV ready, and keeping a tab on what skills employers are looking for keeps you ever ready to switch to somewhere better.

At the end of the day your job is just a job. You need to be able to put things into perspective by stepping outside of the daily rigmarole of a workplace.

