Dr Mickey Mehta: Festivals teach you the art of celebrating pure energies and make you superconscious

Celebrations of life are important to raise the level of consciousness in ourselves. All celebrations come with a point of continuity and perpetuity of happiness, auspiciousness, and further celebrations. If we move to consciousness in meditation, in celebration we move to the other level of consciousness — the other side — heightened awareness of happiness. This, eventually, makes us more creative, productive.

Superstitions and science

The word superstition probably emanates from old wisdom theories or philosophies of understanding time, place, and circumstances pertinent to the energy flow in the electromagnetic field (Vastu Shastra).

Read Also Mickey Mehta: Holistic and hybrid forms of fitness will be the new normal

For example, Einstein’s pain wave theory — is it superstition or scientific? Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle is a science or a superstition? Doing anything, to invoke or manipulate energies for a desired outcome is, at times, termed superstition.

Superstitions also were the deepest experiences of our old rishi munis and of our age-old spiritual veterans, who probably, with their experience, told the people how the mechanics of manifestations work. Superstitions are, primarily, methods to avoid manifestations or modalities to manifest. Many are habitually superstitious without understanding the science behind anything. But some, who understand the esoteric and the metaphysical nature of being, will have a strong foundation to their beliefs. Superstitions were based on the fundamental principles of ‘mechanics of manifestations with age-old wisdom of tried and tested jyotish vidya alongside the science of vastu. There’s a super conscious mind that sees and understands beyond our finite reasoning powers with classical conditioning. This sometimes, is termed as superstition.

Read Also Looking sexy at 60 is possible says health guru Mickey Mehta

Today, the biology of belief is scientifically validated... So, why not faith for relief? If faith can move mountains, beliefs with intended thoughts for desired manifestations can trigger energy fountains... Please do refer to teleology a theory by Aristotle. Numbers work, colours work, geographies work and philosophies work as well.

Captivity of superstitions

Superstitious are the captives of the matrix of the mind's dos and don’ts that tell you if you do this, this happens, and if you don’t do this the opposite or worse will happen. So, it is about rewards and punishments. It is about making it or about making mistakes. It is also about being religious, because about being religious is being superstitious as well.

Because religious people trap you around dos and don’ts, they make it greed oriented. They make it reward oriented, they make it punishment oriented, they make it anxiety, despair, make it fear oriented. When these emotions influence us superstitions become the byproducts of the same.

Read Also Looking sexy at 60 is possible says health guru Mickey Mehta

Prism of mind — prison of mind

Mind plays a vital role when it comes to being caught in the rituals of superstitions. It is the prison that prevents us from breaking free from the superstitions on the superfluous level and take a more scientific and logical approach for the same.

It’s important to train the mind — the subconscious — to be able to free yourself from superstitions like ‘a cat crossing my path means bad omen,’ etc. For that it’s important to accept that nothing is constant. Nirvana and moksha liberate and salvage you from analysis, the tragic of logic, reasoning and rational. Pure awareness beyond pain and pleasure, loss and treasure, independent of failure and glory and least interested in leaving behind a story... is all that you are left with.

Read Also Up your fitness game with these seven gadgets

Conclusion: Having said that, nobody’s right or wrong — neither you as a reader nor me as a writer. Who are we to judge this eternal dance of energy and its song?

Superstitions and miracles both emanate from the unusual nature of existence expressing, breaking a pattern of normal.

What’s important is to understand these energies and celebrate them — that’s what festivals are meant to do. They liberate you from your unauthenticated superstitions and teach you the art of celebrating pure energies available in abundance on the subconscious level and make you superconscious.

Get Spiritualized…Get Mickeymized!

(Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach)