Up your fitness game with these seven gadgets

We are in the year’s second half, with six more months before we sit down to make a new list of resolutions. If fitness was one of the big resolutions on your list this year and has now shifted to the very bottom, don’t worry, we’ve got you! There is still time for you to revive those #FitnessGoals and embrace a healthy lifestyle. Apart from your gym sessions, yoga classes, and nutritional cooking sessions, fitness gadgets can aid you in your journey towards a healthier and happier you in 2022. These are not only highly functional but are also incredibly easy to add to your routine. Take a look!

Fitness Trackers

Fitness trackers are a great way to keep yourself motivated (and get multiple reminders) to stay on your healthy lifestyle journey. They help you track everything from the calories you have consumed, the number of steps you’ve taken, understanding your sleeping patterns, and workout routines that’ll aid your journey. You can use the combined data to eat, sleep and exercise better. You can also look at investing in a more holistic gadget like the Apple Watch that not only tracks your fitness routine but also helps you access your phone data.

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Smart Jumping Rope

Jumping ropes can offer one of the best cardio workouts to get fitter; take it a notch higher with a smart jumping rope. Not only do you have access to stats mid-air, but you can also track your jump counts, the calories you burn, and the total time spent exercising. You can also further connect it to your existing fitness apps and use the data to analyse your daily workout routine.

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Metabolism Tacker

A metabolism tracker is a great tool to understand whether your body is currently using carbs or fats for fuel. All you need to do is breathe through it, hold your breath for 10 seconds and then breathe back out. The tracker also provides nutrition recommendations as per the need of your body. What else do you need, right?!

Cost: Rs 19,000 onwards

Smart Weighing Scale

It’s time to get rid of the old fashion weighing scale and invest in a smart scale that goes much beyond. Step on to measure not just your weight but also other parameters like your body fat, body mass index (BMI), body water, visceral fat, metabolic age, and more. These key insights will help you set a more compelling goal for your fitness journey.

Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards

Adjustable Dumbbells Set

These adjustable dumbbells are the best investment if you have a space crunch at home. The multiweight setting gives you the option of having 15 different weights to choose from, depending on your workout routine—the weight ranges from 2.5 kgs to 24 kgs. You can also access the 100+ workout videos on their official channel (you get access post purchasing).

Cost: Rs 15,990 onwards

Foam Rollers

Working out can often leave your body feeling sore, and you are more likely to skip exercising the next day. That’s where foam rollers come in. Specially designed for pain points like your back, neck and spine, the rollers help relieve your tired, sore muscles and, in turn, aid your performance and flexibility. You can adjust the vibrations setting as per your comfort level.

Cost: Rs 14,000 onwards

Smart Water Bottle

We know staying hydrated is the key to good health, but it is easy to lose track and miss out on your daily dose of H2O. The smart bottle glows to remind you to drink water—it’s hard to miss that reminder. Additionally, it also connects to your phone via Bluetooth to help you track your daily goals.

Cost: Rs 10,000 onwards