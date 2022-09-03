Looking sexy at 60 is possible says health guru Mickey Mehta

“Sexy not in terminology of sexually oriented activity, high of confidence, you can call god sexy… the terminology has transcended the barriers of physicality – sexy in flow, leadership, fitness, creativity, productivity. Super sexy 60 is all about that…” says Dr. Mickey Mehta, who completed 60 on August 29.

While the world came to a standstill thanks to the pandemic and most fitness centers shut shop, Mickey started a new one – 360 Wellness Temple, a healing center. “The idea was to offer a holistic approach, a holistic package to the world that was fighting battles on physical and mental level,” says Mickey.

“It’s wellness on different levels –psychotherapy, cosmic and natural nutrition, optimal movement therapy, breath regulation…”

What do you mean by cosmic nutrition? “Cosmic nutrition – breath, sunshine, water, ether, earth, massage, creative imagination, faith, optimism, empathy all this is food that nourishes you. And I believe that this is the nutrition that should come first for your wholesome growth and spiritual growth.”

Mickey is way more than just a ‘fitness instructor’. He is an educator in an informal way. “I am here to educate people about our own spiritual and wellness culture. A culture that has been a part of Indian way of life since the time of our rishi-munis. They promoted wholeness and integration. Spirituality can come alive when we are integrated. For example, if you take the different parts of the rose – the petals, thorns, stem, leaves etc… will you get the fragrance? No. It’s the integrated sum total of all these parts together that generate the fragrance… Sum total of anything together, integrated is better and bigger…”

He says that people who are disconnected are the most distressed people. “People who are connected are composed and creative. Distressed people criticise. All of us are connected at the shunya kosha. It’s the nothingness that binds the world… And when we are integrated, we are standing on nothingness and throb with the universe… thus creating fields of positive, creative fields of energy…”

He goes on to explain it – “From rikta (emptiness) comes rit – the regularly principle of the universe, from ritu (seasons), from ritu is hriday (throb of the universe), from hriday comes rhythm…from the rhythm comes the rithambara pragnya… and the vedic science is all about ritambhara pragnya, aligning with the universe…”

His mother’s cancer changed the way Mickey looked at fitness and wellness. While he was always a follower of Yoga and Ayurveda, his mother’s illness reiterated the belief. He started looking at Ayurveda much more deeply. “Ayurveda works at the core of the being. . On the level of earth, ether, water, fire… all elements coming in tandem. While the doctors gave up, my mother, my family and me surrendered to the ayurvedic system. Today, my mother is a Victor. I prefer calling them victors and not survivors, because they have emerged victorious and are living, not just surviving.”

Today, Mickey treats terminally ill patients using astrology charts, genomics and ayurveda. “It’s the science of belief. Stall the disease and then reverse it. From broken life, make it whole again. Cancer is nothing but a destructive memory, ungoverned growth of cells… create new memories… and that will rejuvenate the cells healing them… I use the same philosophy while working with senior citizens, autism and cerebral palsy patients as well.”

He also works with children to change their genomics with diet and yoga. “The idea is to help them at a very young age and help them regenerate and rejuvenate. It is especially helpful in treating specially-abled children.

Mickey admits walking the unknown path with his subject and explore with laws of nature, physics and prayer science when he first started going beyond the set rules of fitness. “Prayer science is science of spell that spell is a thought, an energy that transforms the electro magnetic field that’s waiting for your command. Energy is constant can’t be destroyed it perpetuates. It can metamorphise, transform… and therefore so can you…”

If you want to transform and remain sexy, don’t make hue n cry about food is Mickey’s advice to all. “Eat simple freshly cooked food, food that liberates energy, encourages compassion, source of productivity and creativity, heals all the organs. Don’t fall for the proteins, carb, etc. fundas. Strength is perishable, energy is eternal. The six tastes that Indian food offers – sweet, salt, sour, spice, bitter, astringent are clean source that nourishes your body. These tastes create rasa… which turn make rakt – maansa – medha – asthi – majjaa – shukra… Your food can create your personality, our emotions…This was known to our ancestors who didn’t measure their proteins and carbs.”

He thinks that our ancestors, rishi-munis were so tuned in to Nature that they did not need anything else to help them heal. “Yoga and Ayurveda helped them do everything. They knew that everything can be controlled by breath control…,” Mickey says. “Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana, Samadhi… that’s the core of the life…forces of regeneration.”

What’s the advice that today’s 60-year-old Mickey would want to give the 30-year-old Mickey? “Don’t chase frivoulous things that are not permanent, let things happen to you, come to you, don’t run behind them and most important advice - compassion is the only tool for creativity, healing, wholeness, integration in universe and integration is only way to evolution… use philanthropy as your way of expression.”

Mickey’s philosophy today can be summarised as working towards getting everyone energised, immunised, naturilised, optimized, internalized, evolutionised, revolutionized, humanized, hypnotised, mesmerized….

In short… ‘Get Mickeymised!’ a term that has been adopted now by abbreviation.com as well!