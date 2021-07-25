DIY Sushi: Master the art of making sushi rolls at home with these tips, tricks and a delicious recipe

On tweaking sushi, Mumbai-based consultant chef Ritesh Tulsian says, “We finish our sushis with spicy sauces made with mayonnaise. This makes them a bit more desirable as it adds richness, texture and a certain level of known flavours. A lot of vegetarian sushi recipes are created using ingredients such as avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, carrot and lettuce.”

Togarashi, a spice blend from Japan, is added to get that zing in them. “Tempura-based sushis are warm so again it helps in its acceptance as cold appetizers do not sell as much as hot appetizers in India.” Just like chutneys, raitas and pickles which are served with our meals, the Japanese rice specialty too has a few accompaniments. Sushi is always served with soy sauce, wasabi and gari (pickled ginger).

Eating etiquette

Eating sushi demands specific etiquette, says Amit Shetty, sous chef at Pa Pa Ya, BKC. “Always eat sushi with hands instead of chopsticks. Never mix wasabi with soy sauce, if required apply it on sushi. A sushi roll is always dipped, just a little bit in soy sauce and not entirely.”

Also, one is supposed to have traditional sushi in one bite. It should not be sliced or divided into pieces, unless it is the larger California roll. Wasabi is spicy and very strong. It’s also important to note that the pickled ginger must not be used as a garnish but simply as a palate cleanser. It expels the taste from your last sushi roll – bracing you for the next dish. It’s enjoyed best with Japanese rice wine sake.