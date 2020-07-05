Defeating COVID-19: FPJ staffer gives detailed account of her quarantine period at a state-run facility

I’m about to change my social media bio to ‘COVID-19 survivor’. This was one of the jokes I shared with my colleague after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. I believe I’m a strong woman, and there was no way I was going to let a virus steal my thunder. I am not denying the fact that this pandemic has taken lives and left many families mourning. I have experienced the horror first hand, met people who grieved, cursed the government for lack of facilities and being denied help on time.

I don’t know how my experience can help others. We are all fighting individual battles. But, what I can do is share my story. So here’s a step-by-step guide on how I, along with my family, got treated for COVID-19 free of cost and recovered within 14 days at a state-run quarantine facility (without visiting the hospital).

Background: My father fell ill after he started going to office when the ‘33% staff allowed to operate’ rule came into effect — though it was not an everyday travel. He visited our local doctor who prescribed a five-day antibiotic course and recommended a blood test to check for diabetes and cholesterol. The reports didn’t show anything significant, while his health deteriorated rapidly.

Primary symptoms

My then father decided to visit another doctor. Soon, I had high fever and an itching sensation in my throat. My brother and mother also showed similar symptoms. However, after visiting the second doctor and taking the prescribed medicines, all of us, except my father recovered in a day.

About five days later, one scary morning, my father started feeling breathless. It was then we all decided to get tested for COVID-19. We were almost ready to visit a private laboratory nearby, when a family friend said the same can be done at a quarantine facility in Dadar for free, just by using Aadhar card.