COVID-19 Untold Stories: How the virus is taking a toll on families and mental health in Mumbai

My COVID-19 journey was a smooth ride. From getting tested and treated free of cost, to staying in one of the best quarantine facilities in Mumbai; I didn't have any complaints being confined for 14 days.

Despite being positive and looking forward to my recovery, I realised the process hampered me less physically and more mentally.

For starters, as I reached the quarantine facility, my pulse rate increased, leaving the volunteers in shock. For once, I thought I’d collapse right away. I wasn’t weak, but anxious, not knowing what I was about to face.

Not to mention, like any of you out there, I too had read and written about this pandemic. And despite coming across a golden opportunity of being treated hassle-free, reporting the on-ground reality, I was scared.

Once I tested positive, I was put in a ward with 20 other strangers. Men, women, children, all of us together under one roof. There was no discrimination here. But I feared for my belongings and sleeping in the midst of men, despite functioning CCTV cameras.