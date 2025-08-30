Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Actor Jeetendra Shares Nostalgic Memories Of Ganeshotsav In Mumbai’s Girgaon

The relentless rhythm of Mumbai pulses a little differently this time of year, with the city's heartbeat synchronised to the fervent chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. But for the legendary 83-year-old actor Jeetendra, this annual symphony is more than just a festival; it's a poignant journey back to a time and a place that shaped his very being. Known to the world as Bollywood’s "Jumping Jack," his connection to Ganesh Chaturthi isn't a performance but a deeply felt return to the humble beginnings that continue to anchor a life lived in the dazzling spotlight.

This year, as the city prepared to welcome its beloved deity, Jeetendra offered a glimpse into a chronicle stretching back over 80 years —a story not of celebrity, but of a small chawl in Girgaon and the enduring spirit of community.

Unforgettable rhythm

"My first memories aren't of a grand, celebrity-filled event," Jeetendra began, a reverent glint in his eyes. He wasn't speaking of red carpets or film premieres, but of Shyam Sadan, the Girgaon chawl where his life's story first took root. Here, the festival was not a spectacle but a shared, communal effort, a time when neighbours pooled their meagre savings to bring home an idol. It was a beautiful, collective act of faith and love.

He remembers a time when the festival was a great equaliser, dissolving all social boundaries. "The doors of every single home were open," he recalled with a fond smile. "You would just wander into your neighbour's house for darshan, and they would offer you sweets and a cup of tea. There was no 'your' Ganpati or 'my' Ganpati. We were all one family, celebrating together." He described the intoxicating rhythm of the dhol and the fervent chants that made the air feel alive with a shared, electrifying energy. It was a feeling, he says, that has never left him.

Pilgrimage of the heart

Even as stardom catapulted him to a new life in Juhu, Jeetendra never cut the cord with his past. The tradition of returning to his old chawl on the first day of the festival remains unbroken. "It's my way of paying homage to where it all began," he explained. Before his family’s grand celebration can begin, he makes a quiet pilgrimage back to Shyam Sadan.

The residents there, he said, are more than neighbours; they are family who watched him grow up. Their genuine affection and respect keep him grounded. "They remember every small detail about me," he said, his voice thick with emotion. The simple act of them recalling his childhood games never fails to bring tears to his eyes.

Different community

His ties to his current home in Juhu is also about friendships and shared moments. Jeetendra spoke of a time when the neighbourhood was quieter and simpler, a world away from the bustling Juhu of today. It was an era of casual evening strolls and impromptu conversations with neighbours who also happened to be cinematic legends.

"I remember walking in the evenings, and I would often see Rajesh Khanna coming out of his bungalow, Aashirwad," Jeetendra recounted. To the world, Khanna was a megastar, but to Jeetendra, he was simply a neighbour. "We'd often stop and chat for a while. Sometimes he'd be sitting on his porch, and we'd just exchange a friendly wave." Despite their on-screen rivalry, an off-screen camaraderie built on mutual respect defined their relationship. It was a time when the film fraternity's festival celebrations felt less like grand parties and more like a warm, communal gathering where doors were always open. "He was my neighbour from Thakurdwar and we went to St Sebastian School."

Legacy passed on

Jeetendra usually reaches his old Girgaon home by afternoon, a place where he spent 22 beautiful years of his life. He participates in the aarti and offered his prayers. As he reflects on his late mother, a wave of nostalgia washes over him. "Today, everything is fast-forwarding before my eyes," he muses. "The Ganesh festival of my time was truly something else." He recalls how during the festival, everyone in the chawl would stay awake, doors left open, and neighbours would help each other without a second thought. "They were all truly helpful," he says.

Today, the celebrations at the Kapoor residence are a grand affair, but for Jeetendra, the soul of the festival remains unchanged. "The scale has certainly changed, but the sentiment has not," he affirms. He finds immense joy in watching his children, Ekta and Tusshar, and his grandsons, Laksshya and Ravie, carry on the tradition with deep devotion. He tells them stories of his childhood, of the simple and pure nature of the festival. For him, the festival is not just about bringing home an idol; it's about bringing home a spirit of community, devotion, and new beginnings. It’s a tradition that has spanned over eight decades of his life, a precious legacy that he hopes will continue for generations to come.