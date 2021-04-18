Correct your posture and get rid of pain in various parts of your body! Here's how

The cause of postural dysfunction lies in our faulty daily movements, which over a prolonged period of time become habits. Some of these movements are enumerated below.

1. Constantly shouldering a bag only on one side or carrying a heavy backpack nor wearing it right

If only one shoulder is used periodically to carry weight it leads to a dominant shoulder and arm with a tight chest and overused neck muscles.

This usually causes a lopsided neck. Some people stoop more on one side, which creates a deviation in the neck and the waist. Many office-goers unknowingly carry their backpacks with heavy computers on one shoulder.