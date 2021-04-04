Health problems you could be facing due to wrong body postures

Most injuries, aches and pains don’t just happen because of age or by chance, but are the result of long-term stress on body parts, because of faulty body mechanics. A faulty posture originates from bad habits. From childhood, our movement patterns and traits wire our brain. If we sit lopsided or stand with weight on one leg, our brain, over a period of time, assumes that is the new normal. So, when people lie down crooked they think that it is straight. On correction, they say that the corrected position feels crooked.

Postures are of two kinds. One is dynamic, when we perform physical activity and the other is static, when we are inactive. Both need to be addressed by being aware about them. Corrective exercises help undo damage caused by faulty body mechanics that go unnoticed. A daily fitness routine should focus on undoing incorrect postures.

Common side effects of bad posture

Body fatigue is a frequent side effect of tight muscles catalysed by faulty body postures. Poor movement and sedentary habits also contribute to tight muscles. The affected body parts hinder physical activity and the added work load results in fatigue.

Rounded shoulders is a mark of bad posture and it leads to neck pain, headaches and even migraine. This progresses often into a hunch back and can even cause breathlessness. Most people don’t realise that they are very shallow breathers with reduced lung function.