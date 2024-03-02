Classical Singer Indrani Mukherjee: ‘I believe that classical music is timeless’

Indrani Mukherjee |

Indrani Mukherjee, a classical singer from Lucknow, is excited about her project — Saanjhi. Saanjhi is a form of folk music from Uttar Pradesh. Indrani promises to bring it alive at Nehru Centre with her vocal rendition. She shares her journey with The Free Press Journal.

Excerpts from the interview:

Could you please tell us more about this thematic concert ‘Saanjhi’?

It’s a celebration of being indivisible with another woman, a companion with whom we are imparting, receiving, sharing our most beautiful womenhood and enjoying the fearless friendship.

Is ‘Saanjhi’ the only all women festival in India?

No. There are many women centric festivals happen in the other parts of India though not named as Saanjhi. For e.g., I am informed that Mangalgaur is one all women fest which takes place in Maharashtra State.

‘Saanjhi’ is celebrated predominantly in rural part of Uttar Pradesh representing folk and regional music. What is your repertoire for this event?

In this context I will be performing traditional Purab Ang Thumri — Dadra, and it’s different folk forms like, Hori, Chaiti, Kajri, Baramasa etc.

You haven’t performed much in Mumbai, but in last few months it has been very frequent. Any specific reason?

My performance last August for Insync, curatede by Pancham Nishad, was my first proper public performance in Mumbai. In January I performed at the Prithvi Theatre, which was a rare experience in my life. As an artist, I do believe in my art form which is blessed by precious taleem from my Gurus. Performances happen when you get a mentor, and I think I have one now in Pancham Nishad. I just pray and let my music speak.

How do you see the present and future of classical and semi classical music vis-a-vis other genres of Indian music and Non-Indian music?

We Indians are blessed and are the richest in the world thanks to our Indian Classical Music, Dance, and our cultural heritage. I do believe that classical music is timeless and that's why it called a living tradition. It is the mother of all forms of Indian music. Unfortunately, we are unaware of number of great artistes who are struggling with their true art form for some light. My request to all the organisations to realise the value of protecting the genaration.

Please tell us about you and your musical journey.

Blessed to be born in a family where music is the practice for well-being. Music came to me from my mother Shikha Chatterjee and maternal grandfather Sri Sanjib Banerjee. I was addicted before I knew the span and depth of the subject. I have got 20 years of taleem from my Guru Pandit Arun Bhaduri Ji, later Pandit Ramashreya Jha Ji and Vidushi Purnima Choudhary Ji. Since 12 years, I am under the guidance of Vidushi Manju Sundaram Ji.

What would you wish to be known as in the world of music ?

As an artist who has got the ability to learn anything and everything from the circumstances.

Who is your inspiration and role model. Are these different or one?

My parents and my respected Gurus.