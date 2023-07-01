Chocolate Day: THIS hidden gem in the bylanes of Mumbai is a haven for chocolate lovers

A small chocolate factory nestled in the lanes of Colaba was a visual and tasting treat. The Cacao Mills gets its name from the earlier textile mill and the cacao beans that they process there to create some great chocolates.

The Cacao mills is the project of Subko, the coffee people. A chocolate factory with a store on the ground floor and a café upstairs that serves Subko signature coffees and food. A chat with Manali Khandelwal, Director Cacao Vertical Subko gives us insight into the philosophy of Subko. “We believe that every bean has a story to tell. Therefore, we create a new chocolate with every lot.”

Subko Chocolate Mousse |

A Theobroma Cacao tree greets you when you enter. It’s right at the center of the ground floor. Varied sketches and installations about cacao beans decorate the walls on the right. The chocolate factory downstairs has three grinders on the left side which the visitors can see from outside. The staff of the Cacao Mills helps you understand the process — how three grinders are probably creating three totally different varieties of chocolates or are in a different stages of production. “It’s a 72 hours process for every chocolate — three grinding sessions,” explains Manali.

Cacao Mills has chocolates from four estates — Varanashi, Kaithapara, Visali and Thenarasu. Single estate cacao beans that contribute to the unique taste of the chocolates that they create. They roast the beans at their Subko’s roasting facility before bringing them to the Cacao Mills. “Each lot is different with different tasting notes. We decide it’s final destination — Dark, Milk, White, Filled Bars, Cubes, Experimental or Desserts on the tasting notes of the lot,” says Manali.

The final destination of the bean is nothing short of food orgasm for chocolate lovers.

The Filled Bars is a quirk. Read the names from the right to left, and you don’t have to guess the ingredients. Example, SREKCINS! There are four such varieties that you can taste and buy. Don’t miss the board that tells you how to sniff the chocolate before you actually taste.

If you love your dark chocolate, then you are in the right place. Most of their Big Cubes are dark chocolate based. The Almond Seabuckthorn is 70% dark chocolate filled with delicious, tangy seabuckthorn jam sourced from Leh mixed with almond praline and almond flakes. The result is an explosion of flavours in the mouth. This can be said about most of the cubes — big and small, dark or milk. Banana Honey Almond, Lemon Seabuckthorn Meringue Pie, etc. are a few examples.

Cold Brew Chocolate Tart Bar |

The Experimental team is also led by a dark chocolate — The Cold Brew Chocolate Tart Bar. The interesting one in Experimental vertical is the Podi Almond Bar — dark chocolate, almonds with a hint of the famous South Indian Podi chutney that adds spice to it which we taste in the last notes at the back of the tongue or throat.

The pod to bar experience is a great way to try out their chocolates while they explain each chocolate in detail.

Deriving inspiration from its mother company, Cacao Mills has quite a few coffee inspired chocolates — When Coffee Met Cacao and Cold Brew Chocolate Tart in the bars, SIF Kaapi and Single Origin Coffee in cubes. The Single Origin Coffee is a blend of single estate beans of cacao and coffee from an estate in Karnataka and only a real coffee lover with ultimate passion for chocolate can enjoy it.

Sourdough Brie Toast with Chocolate |

The café upstairs is an ode to coffee and chocolate while they also display interesting food stuff. They bake their breads inhouse. Must try are BG Podi Toast and Sourdough Brie Toast with Chocolate (dark or milk — I chose dark). The podi is mixed with cream cheese, thus subduiding the spice levels of the chutney, but retaining the flavour. The brie toast with chocolate is a treat to the tastebuds. Try the Cold Chicken and Greens sandwich as well. It is served with Thai Fromage and Green Peas Humus. The humus doesn’t have chickpeas, but masoor to give it the texture and spinach and green peas for the green colour.

BG Podi Toast |

They have a range of croissants filled with savoury and sweet stuff. They are big, tasty and a meal in itself. If you have a sweet tooth, then Fudge Stuffed Croissant is a must. Also try the Espresso Croissant filled with coffee cream. A coffee lovers treat — luscious filling in a soft, but crisp croissant.

Don’t miss the Subko Chocolate Mousse with Gin, topped with Juniper infused cream and a thin Sesame Tuile (crisp biscuit). You have a choice of 70% dark chocolate or 39% white chocolate.

Coffee drinkers you a real wide choice like the chocolate fanatics. Choose your beans, brew and the style or the mix. You won’t regret it.

So… all my chocolate loving folks… July 7 is Chocolate Day. Celebrate it at the Cacao Mills and indulge!

Average cost for two: Rs 2200