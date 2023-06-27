Parsi Food Festival: Indulge in authentic cuisine cooked by Chef Shehzad from Udwada at Taj Mahal Palace

Jardalu Salli Chicken | Pic: Shruti Pandit

It was a fun table of foodies hosted at Masala Kraft. Most of us spoke Gujarati and greeted Dr. Nastur Daruwalla and Chef Shezad with a ‘Sahebji’. All of us were excited as the first course of Keema Tarts were served – tarts filled with keema and topped with salli. We knew it was just the beginning of a food porn.

What followed was sheer pleasure.

We were treated to a series of starters. Chicken Russian Pattice and Veg Russian Pattice were perfectly soft, cheesy inside and crispy outside. The Lamb Cutlet that followed had subtle flavours and it almost melted in the mouth. Prawns Cocktail Kebab, Mutton Kebab were next. Before savouring them the discussion on the table was how the pattice/cutlet were different from the kebabs. “Whatever is flat is cutlet/pattice. Round is kebab,” said Sherry Shroff, the Parsi food vlogger, who had already tasted Chef’s food in Udwada. The Prawns Cocktail Kebab had subtle use of spices making the prawns stuffing delectable.

Chicken Pattice and Mutton Kebab | Pic: Shruti Pandit

The starters were accompanied by Pallonji’s Rasberry Soda, Ginger Soda. I chose Ginger. Good digestive.

One of us was a vegetarian, and one of us absolutely refused to have anything veg on her plate. But I had decided to taste everything (greedy, I know). The Paneer Chutney Croquettes were delicious. Crispy on the outside soft inside.

Next was the Chicken Farcha (Parsi Fried Chicken). As authentic as it gets. Juicy and cooked inside and crispy outside. Chef shared his secret – “You need to marinate the chicken well in the spices and cook it later before frying.” All on the table shared their experiences where the outer layer was crispy and hot, but the inside chicken was raw.

Chicken Farcha | Pic: Shruti Pandit

Chat revolved around food as we waited for the main course. Dr. Daruwalla and Nikhil mentioned how the traditional food was back in demand. “But there are many Parsi dishes which are not made the way should be made,” said Dr. Daruwalla. “Today we are having authentic, traditional Parsi food… some dishes, especially, you might find different than the commercial versions.” We also discussed biscuits, bakeries and batasas…

Our next course was Patra ni Macchi (Steamed Pomfret wrapped in leaves, marinated in green chutney). Delicate and delicious. It was followed by Jaradalu Salli Chicken. Sweet and spicy chicken dressed with finest potato shreds. It was a treat to see the real, thin ‘salli’ and not the commercial thick and long. The salli added to the textures and flavours that delighted the palate – impeccable. Neither the spices nor the jardalu overpowered each other.

Chicken Berry Pulao | Pic: Shruti Pandit

While we were just recovering, we were presented Kaju Ni Marghi (Chicken cooked in cashew paste) and Saasni Macchi. All were impressed with the subtle flavours of Saas Ni Machhi. We discussed what went into it and all gave their perceptions. Most thought that it had a milk base. Finally, the chef disclosed that it didn’t have milk.

Nobody had any space for anymore… but just the aroma of the Chicken Berry Pulao that came to the table made us change our minds instantaneously. Not all can make the pulao flavourful, keep the rice grains moist but not stuck to each other. The pulao was an explosion of varied tastes in the mouth – sour berries, spices that marinated the chicken, rice, crisp onions.

Lagan Nu Custard | Pic: Shruti Pandit

“You have to have the desserts!” said Dr. Daruwalla All sighed…

Lagan Nu Custard, Sagan Ni Sev and Kulfi Falooda. “Sagan Ni Sev is a rarity now,” said Dr. Daruwalla. ‘You must try.” We all tried. The Lagan Nu Custard was nothing like the ones I had tasted earlier. This was out of the world – texture, taste – everything was par excellence. Sagan Ni Sev was as tasty dish of sauted vermicelli with loads of dry fruits.

Sagan nu Sev | Pic: Shruti Pandit

Everyone had to pull themselves out of the chairs talking about different ways of shedding off the lethargy that had set in after the scrumptious meal.

The Parsi Food Fest by Chef Shehzad from Udwada is on till July 2 at Masala Kraft, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.