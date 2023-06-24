Wakai Food Review: A place in Khar, Mumbai that serves Japanese cuisine with a twist

Wakai, the Japanese restaurant in the by lanes of Khar is a cute restaurant in a bungalow with three defined areas for dinning.

The restaurant is baby of Chef Pervez who worked with Chef Morimoto for almost 20 years and was in the opening team of Wasabi, Taj Mahal Palace. He has followed his mentor’s footsteps to create a menu that goes beyond the regular sushi, sashimi and gyoza.

That doesn’t mean that there are no sushis. Of course, there are. And a variety of them as well — classic, modern, futo and noriless — and each one offers myriad choices in veg and non-veg. While most might find the classic here too slim for their liking, I loved it. It comes with less rice and more fish. The Yasai Zuke (pickled carrot, cucumber and Japanese radish) was slim, giving the crunch of veggies as you ate the sushi which was right size and could be had the whole at a time. The Eel Avocado had grilled unagi, instead of raw but tasted good. The futo is a fat sushi and all varieties offered are with cooked fish.

I would recommend the modern ones which have fish on the outside. Definitely try the Salmon Sakura or The Ninja (black rice rolled in hamichi or avocado and cucumber). Try the noriless as well. Shishito (veg) or Salmon Truffle. Shishito gives a crunch of tempura peppers. The moderns are served with a cup of miso which is delicious.

Only one complaint — they serve powdered wasabi paste which is not up to the mark, but a little sweet. Guess they are just matching the taste to the guest requirement.

Asparagus Tempura Inari Pockets |

Their gyozas also come in steamed and panseared choices. Go for the steamed ones. Lamb Cilantro in panseared, however, oozes flavours. The bestsellers, apparently, are the other appetisers. Not surprising at all. Who would think that a Japanese restaurant would offer a pizza, that too cold one. Morimoto fans are aware of this, but an average Mumbaikar would never imagine this. Crispy tortilla-based pizza is topped with thin slices of avocado, olives, jalapeno and wasabi aioli… swap tuna instead of avocado for the non-veg. Trust me, the smoothness of avocado or fish combined with crunch of the base can create wonderous textural duet in the mouth.

Their next recommendation is the Wasabi Cornetto. Charcoal cones filled with avocado tartare, fukujinzuke (Japanese condiment) topped with wasabi- flavoured cream cheese. For the non-vegetarians it is Hamichi Cornetto — with added thin pieces of the hamichi (Japanese fish). I was advised to eat it like pani puri — all in one go. I did. Honestly, didn’t really do anything for me.

I would recommend the Edmame — in all options offered — and the Yaki Tori. Don’t miss the Carpaccios. They are as traditional as they can get. Also, the sashimis. Do try Maguro Akami, the slices from the back of Tuna. Though the slices could have been thinner, the presentation and taste made up for it. If you like your fish to be fatty opt for Otoro Sashimi.

You have a choice to fill yourself up on small plates and soup or save some space for the mains. In the soups Kimchi Ramen is recommended along with Miso. Thrown in an Apple and Beet Salad to complete the meal with, of course, some space for dessert.

If you decide to try the mains, my recommendation would be Chicken Teriyaki or the classic Black Cod Miso.

They also have a choice of noodles and rice if you want to try. However, I would not advise you to waste your appetite on that. Save it for the desserts. Basque Matcha Cheesecake and Tofu Chocolate is a must. Especially the experience of the way they serve the cheesecake — it’s awesome.

All in all, if you want to experience Japanese food differently, a visit is must. Vegetarian and Jain options are available too.

Meal for two: Rs 3000+

Read Also Chef Michel serves Tamilian ingredients in a French way at Celini in Grand Hyatt, Mumbai