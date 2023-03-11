Celini Grand Hyatt, Mumbai: Genovese Chef Alessio introduces a new menu

Prosciutto e Burrata |

I am just about settling down at the window side table at Celini, the Italian restaurant at the Grand Hyatt. “Which wine?” the server asks. I look quizzically at Chef Alessio as just a few seconds ago I have told him that I will have whatever he likes and gives me. “Ahh… red wine…” Alessio says. “Sangiovese,” I add. And he vehemently agrees, “Perfect for a hot afternoon.” Unfortunately, they don’t have a Sangiovese by glass, so I settle for the next best – a Veneto blend.

While I have told Alessio that I will eat what he serves, I add my bit, “I want to try the Caprese and Prosciutto with Bononcini from the menu.” He smiles and goes to the kitchen. Soon a server, Nikhil, gets me thinnest slices of ham with Burrata and cherry tomatoes on the side. “I gave Burrata instead of Bononcini. My new menu will have Prosciutto e Burrata,” Alessio explains. The combination is perfect with cherry tomatoes adding the right zing. Such a pleasant change from the traditional melon with the ham.

Freshly baked Ciabatta and Crispy Focaccia is served with homemade dips like Roasted Tomato and Eggplant, Spicy Arrabbiata, and Pesto. Crispy focaccia is something that you must have. If you thought focaccia is that soft bread with tomatoes and olives, this is sure to shock you. Not only does it taste great with all the dips, but it is amazing if you try the way Alessio suggests – spread a little Burrata on it, layer it with a slice of prosciutto and bite! Yes, the way the flavours slowly tease your palate is worth the effort.

Ciabatta with Veneto |

The next appetizer is the Beetroot Ravioli. Thin slices of beetroot wrapped around goat cheese and salsa verde, neatly presented with some olive dust. The thin Beetroot Ravioli is a combination of the textures — the bite of the beetroot, sour cream and salt of the cheese and the olive dust — making it appealing.

“The olive dust is made in house, drying the black olives and then rough grind,” Alessio explains. “You know, most recipes in Italy are derived from the trades…” he goes on. “For example, Pesto… basil was ample in Genoa, olives were also there, then came pine nuts in some barter trade… and pesto was born!”

Beetroot Ravioli |

The new menu will have additions along with some old faves like this ravioli. Interesting additions are Zucchini Cannolo, where zucchini will replace the traditional pasta and wrap itself around ricotta cheese, bell peppers and basil pesto — perfect for the gluten-free eaters or keto diet.

Another addition to the appetisers is going to be Chicken Agnolotti. Small pieces of pasta filled with roasted chicken finished off with burrata cheese sauce with pesto and tomatoes deliciously satisfy your pasta craving and leave you wanting more.

Lamb Chops |

One of the plus points of Celini remains that they make their breads and pastas in-house. “I am going to concentrate a lot on pastas in my new menu,” Alessio says as he gets me Fettucini Asparagus — a lightly sauted pasta with green asparagus slices, cherry tomatoes, shavings of parmesan cheese, and a drizzle of truffle oil. “They told me you asked for truffle oil with your ciabatta… so this dish!” Alessio tells. The Porcini Risotto that uses button mushrooms too has a drizzle of truffle oil (subtle enough). The crisp parmesan cheese slices used for dressing up the risotto for presentation add to the flavour.

The Pistachio Risotto, a new one on the menu, too is a great option. Kalamata olives and smoked scamorza give a wonderful smoky flavour — great accompaniment to a red wine. Also enticing is the Tortelli al mascarpone — delectable thin tortelli shells stuffed with mushrooms finished with mascarpone cheese and subtle onion essence.

The delectable lamb chops are marinated with herbs and shallots, slow grilled and served with shallot and lamb jus along with baby potatoes and red radish. Best had medium to well-done as they cook even while resting and if you order well-done, they might just overcook and lose the taste.

Caprese Cake |

Fish lovers should surely try the King Fish Siciliana. A thick slice of king fish cooked and served in a traditional Sicilian sauce along with asparagus, baby potatoes and kalamata olives. They do have a Norwegian Salmon as well, but I will still recommend King Fish as it is the fresh catch of the day.

Sweet tooth fellas can round off the meal with a Tiramisu or a Panacotta or a Caprese Cake – almond flour cake with dark chocolate and almonds. However, let me warn you, the cake is little moister than the traditional one. “Ah… that’s for the Indian taste,” Alessio says with a smile.

Average cost for two: `4200

(not inclusive of alcohol)

