Sahir Ludhianvi Birth Anniversary: Best Bollywood songs and qawwalis penned by the legend

Sahir Ludhianvi was known for his sad and patriotic poetries as well as poems on women. His poem Aurat ne Janam diya mardon ko, mardon ne use bazar diya was later included by BR Chopra in his film Sadhana.

This was not the last time a popular nazm or ghazal of Sahir was included in a film as a song. The silsila continued with Guru Dutt including his ye kūche ye galiyāñ ye manzar dikhāo, sanā-ḳhvān-e-taqdīs-e-mashriq ko laao, sanā-ḳhvān-e-taqdīs-e-mashriq kahāñ haiñ after changing just the refrain line to a simpler ‘jinhe naaz hai hind par who kahan hai’.

Yash Chopra did it twice. Once by including Chalo ik bar phirse ajnabi ban jaayen hum dono… in Gumrah and two poems in Kabhi Kabhie – the title song and Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon…

This said, let’s not forget he was one of the most successful lyricist of his time and versatile as well. His confidence in his work made him take panga with veterans like OP Nayyar and SD Burman.

The legend goes as follows:

Two super hits of 1957 were Pyaasa and Naya Daur. Both had lyrics by Sahir, while Pyaasa’s music director was SD Burman and Naya Daur’s music director was OP Nayyar. Those were the days when lyricists were not taken so seriously, and the music directors rules the roost. Sahir told both of them that the songs were hit not because of their tunes, but his words. Angered by Sahir’s arrogance, both resolved not to ever work with him. Sahir, undeterred, went on to work with newer directors and continued his successful run.

Today, on 102nd birth anniversary of Sahir Ludhianvi, let us look at the few popular fast-paced numbers and qawwalis penned by him:

Tumsa Nahin Dekha title song

This one might be a surprise to many. All songs in this Shammi Kapoor superhit were written by Sahir. All numbers by OP Nayyar were fast paced.

Sar jo tera chakraaye

This fun song picturised on Johny Walker in Pyaasa, is still hummed by millennials as well.

Ae meri zohra zabeen

This qawwalli from 1965 film Waqt came into limelight when Aditya Chopra used in his mega blockbuster DDLJ.

Ude jab jab zulfein teri

This foot tapping number from Naya Daur is one of the popular thespian Dilip Kumar’s number.

Jeevan ke safar mein rahi

This Dev Anand number from Munimji sung by Kishore Kumar is racy and oft sung in antakshris even today.

Gaapuchi gaapuchi gam gam

This fun number from Trishul was picturised on Sachin and Poonam Dhillon.

Nighahen milane ko ji chahata hai

This qawwali from Dil Hi To Hai picturised on Nutan was quite a popular number those days.

Ab chahe ma roothe ya baba

Picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, this catchy number was from Daag, the first film of YRF.

Na to karavaan ki talaash hai

This qawwali from Barasat Ki Raat, popularly known as Ishq Ishq Hai, is by far the most popular qawwali of the Hindi film industry.