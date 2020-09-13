Art auction in times of pandemic!

Grabbing eyeballs is something Saffronart is used to by now in the art field! V S Gaitonde, Jehangir Sabavala, F N Souza, the list is endless and their work, of course is legendary as frontliners in this auction.

This is the first live sale during the global pandemic where on offer is an unique hybrid auction experience allowing bidders to participate from across the globe. The auction features 76 lots led by V S Gaitonde, M F Husain, Jehangir Sabavala, Ram Kumar, F N Souza, and other prominent artists. Gaitonde’s base price is between Rs 25 to Rs 35 crores. Sabavala’s between Rs 2.22 to Rs 2.96 crores.