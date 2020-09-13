Art auction in times of pandemic!

Grabbing eyeballs is something Saffronart is used to by now in the art field! V S Gaitonde, Jehangir Sabavala, F N Souza, the list is endless and their work, of course is legendary as frontliners in this auction.
This is the first live sale during the global pandemic where on offer is an unique hybrid auction experience allowing bidders to participate from across the globe. The auction features 76 lots led by V S Gaitonde, M F Husain, Jehangir Sabavala, Ram Kumar, F N Souza, and other prominent artists. Gaitonde’s base price is between Rs 25 to Rs 35 crores. Sabavala’s between Rs 2.22 to Rs 2.96 crores.
Says Dinesh Vazirani, CEO, Saffronart, “Our annual live sale usually held in New Delhi is being organised in Mumbai this year but with a difference. Only the auctioneers, phone bidders and key support staff will be present at the auction, with Saffron representative s in New Delhi, and New York and London joining in Virtually, as phone bidders via a video link! No bidders will be present in the auction room during the sale. Bidders from anywhere in the world will be allowed to bid during the auction via phone, online or our mobile app. Alive is based on a hybrid model where the live auction format is essentially conducted in the virtual space. We continue to monitor the situation and follow all protocols.”
Alive is their 300th auction overall since Saffronart was founded in 2000. “We have conducted over 40 auctions (Saffronart + StoryLTD) since the lockdown in March 2020, including a COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser auction on 29-30 April,” elaborates Saffronart.
Welcome relief from the lockdown!