Manushi Chhillar auctions her painting to raise funds for frontline workers

New Delhi: Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar has collaborated with a non-profit organisation for auctioning her painting to raise funds for coronavirus protection kits for the frontline workers. Chhillar who is an avid painter has been roped in by SMILE foundation for an online art exhibition - Artwork for Heartwork.

The entire proceeds from the sale of each of the artwork will go towards providing hygiene kits for the frontline workers and their families. "While we have been fortunate enough to take care of ourselves by staying indoors, there are several heroes like our farmers, truck drivers and many more who have been out, day and night, to deliver us joy in every form with not just their hard work, but heart-work," the 23-year-old actor said.

"Through this artwork for heartwork initiative, I'm expressing my gratitude to all these heart-workers with the team Smile Foundation. They will be supporting these unsung heroes with hygiene kits," she added.

Elaborating on the "special artwork" that she has created for the coronavirus warriors, the former Miss India urged people to take care of the ones who have been taking care of the country by fighting the virus on the frontline.

"I have made a special artwork for the unsung heroes and I am donating the same. Let's take care of the ones who took care of everyone's happiness with their heart-work," she said.

The 23-year-old actor is gearing up for her debut in Yash Raj Films' 'Prithviraj' where she will be seen opposite actor Akshay Kumar.