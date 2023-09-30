8 Bollwyood Veteran Actors And Their Children Who Have Worked Together

When you see Rajveer Deol paired opposite Paloma Thakeria in the latest Rajshri film, Dono, you might be excused for experiencing a vague sense of deja vu. Yes because Rajveer’s dad Sunny Deol played hero to Paloma’s mom Poonam Dhillon in three films in the 1980s. Acting is a multi-generational family business in the film industry, so we have dug up other instances when a recent screen pair echoed the same romantic sentiments vouched by their actor parents in a previous era.

Sunny Deol-Poonam Dhillon / Rajveer Deol-Paloma Thakeria

Action star Sunny scored romantic success with Poonam Dhillon in Sohni Mahiwal back in 1984. Almost 40 years later, his son Rajveer is keeping his fingers crossed that Poonam’s daughter, Paloma, will prove just as lucky for him in their debut film, Dono.

Randhir Kapoor- Jaya Bachchan / Kareena Kapoor Khan - Abhishek Bachchan

Randhir Kapoor serenaded young Jaya Bachchan (then Bhaduri) with several RD Burman songs in the breezy romance Jawaani Deewani (1972) and celebrated his first box office smash. His daughter, Kareena, and Jaya’s son, Abhishek, debuted together in Refugee (2000), but its failure nipped their future pairing in the bud.

Sharmila Tagore- Rajesh Khanna / Saif Ali Khan- Twinkle Khanna

When Rajesh Khanna romanced Sharmila Tagore in Aradhana, Safar, Amar Prem, and Daag, it made them the toast of the early 1970s. But their progeny evinced zero chemistry when paired together in Dil Tera Diwana and Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan.

Dharmendra -Tanuja / Bobby Deol- Kajol

Tanuja’s effervescent personality matched well with Dharmendra’s machismo in Do Chor, Izzat, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi. Bobby and Kajol deftly perpetuated their parents’ image in Gupt, and the edgy film was successful. Yet, they haven’t been cast together again.

Rakesh Roshan - Hema Malini / Hrithik Roshan- Esha Deol

When green-eyed Rakesh Roshan sang Aaj unse pehli mulaqat hogi for a young Hema Malini in Paraya Dhan, not many heroes turned green with envy. Because Rakesh’s pairing with Hema, like the horse he was astride, didn’t break into a gallop. Later, despite Roshan Jr, Hrithik, being the superstar, his film — Na Tum Jaano Na Hum — with Esha was akin to a souffle that failed to rise.

Jeetendra-Babita / Tusshar Kapoor- Kareena Kapoor Khan

After a golden jubilee hit in Farz, the Jeetendra-Babita pair went on to do five more films. Their children — Tusshar and Kareena — had the first hit of their careers together with Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, but were coupled in just one more film thereafter.

Anil Kapoor- Neetu Singh/ Sonam Kapoor- Ranbir Kapoor

Here’s a quirky example that worked in reverse order: The younger actors Ranbir and Sonam made a debute together first in Saawariya. And, 15 years later, Ranbir’s mom, Neetu, was fortuitously paired opposite Sonam’s dad, Anil, in JugJug Jeeyo.

Joy Mukherjee- Mala Sinha/ Boy Mukherjee- Pratibha Sinha

Ebullient Joy Mukherji was a successful star when he decided to produce, direct and play a double role in an espionage drama, Humsaya (1968). He signed lachrymose queen Mala Sinha along with Sharmila Tagore but despite several scintillating OP Nayyar numbers, the film tanked. History repeated itself 24 years later when Joy’s son, Boy, and Mala’s daughter, Pratibha, debuted with Mehboob Mere Mehboob.

