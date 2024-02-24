6 Beauty Treatments That Couples Must Try

Pic: Freepik

In the fast-paced modern world, finding moments of connection and relaxation with a loved one can be a rare luxury. What better way to strengthen the bond between couples than indulging in a rejuvenating beauty treatment together? Beyond the traditional romantic gestures, couples’ beauty treatments offer a unique opportunity for shared relaxation, and self-care.

Couples skin concerns

Let’s address some common skin concerns that couples often face:

Dryness and dehydration: This is a universal problem, even more so during the dry winter season. Flakiness, roughness, and fine lines are the results of dehydration.

Uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation: Sun exposure, hormonal changes, and medications lead to irregular pigmentation and spots.

Fine lines and wrinkles: With age, collagen and elastin production decreases, resulting in fine lines and wrinkles.

Acne and blemishes: Breakouts can happen at any age because of stress, hormones, and wrong skincare routines.

Treatment options

Here are some of the most efficient remedies for couples to attain a radiant and healthy complexion:

HydraFacial for deep hydration and detoxification: This entails a series of cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration, and antioxidant infusion. It thoroughly cleanses pores, eliminates impurities, and enriches with vital nourishments, making the skin supple, moistened, and glowing. It is appropriate for any type of skin and solves problems such as dryness, roughness, and enlarged pores.

Microneedling for collagen boost: This procedure activates the body’s healing mechanism, stimulating collagen and elastin production, which leads to firmer, smoother and younger-looking skin. It also helps with fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, and hyperpigmentation.

Platelet-rich plasma and exosomes for skin regeneration: The introduction of PRP and exosomes into your skincare regimen offers additional advanced skin treatment options. Exosomes aid in cellular communication that may pave the way for better targeted and effective skin regeneration.

Chemical peels for exfoliation and skin brightening: The chemical peels use a controlled acid to get rid of the dead skin cells to unveil a bright, uniform complexion. A wide range of peels address various concerns, from mild lactic peels for superficial rejuvenation to deeper peels for treating wrinkles and acne scars.

Laser treatments: Laser technology provides accurate treatments for specific skin problems like acne scars, hyperpigmentation, undesired hair, and even fine lines.

Injectable treatments for enhanced volume: For those who desire only subtle sculpting and volumisation, injectable treatments such as dermal fillers and botulinum toxin can be effective. Filler products increase the volume of cheeks and lips and botulinum toxin relaxes the facial muscles contributing to the disappearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Point to remember

To determine the best course of treatment for your skin, you should consult a well-trained dermatologist. Stick to a daily skincare regimen at home for best results and sustained skin well-being. If you follow these tips and indulge in a few targeted treatments, you and your partner can easily get glowing, healthy skin that will radiate confidence. Keep in mind that self-care is important for both physical and mental health and spending time pampering yourselves together can help strengthen your relationship and create precious memories.

(Dr Mohd Asif is Co-Founder of Cara Clinic, a dermatologist, certified hair transplant surgeon, and aesthetic physician specialising in anti-aging and skin rejuvenation)