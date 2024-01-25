How IV Infusion Can Solve Your Anti-Ageing Problems

Pic: Freepik

Time keeps moving, leaving marks on our skin as fine lines and wrinkles; it also leaves a dull complexion. Even though embracing the path of life is necessary, wanting to remain youthful and lively continues. This is where IV infusion therapy comes in, providing a potentially powerful tool against a common beauty concern associated with ageing.

What is IV Therapy

More than simply a passing trend or celebrity serum, it is an evidence-based strategy used to supplement essential nutrients, counteract oxidative damage and restore cellular repair mechanisms which are directly involved in aging. Consider it a shortcut straight to your body’s internal reserves, circumventing the digestive system and supplying an age-reversal potent cocktail mix directly into the bloodstream.

The question then is what can IV infusion offer those wishing to retrieve their radiance and turn back the clock a little?

Hydration: And not expensive creams and serums, the secret of plump young skin hides within. Dehydration is a stealthy predator of wrinkles and dullness. IV infusions filled with electrolytes and minerals not only satiate your thirst at the cellular level but also hydrates and plumps up your skin, causing it to appear dewy.

Antioxidants: Free radicals, the destructive products of our metabolism lead to disruption in cells, causing aging faster. IV infusion brings in an antioxidant troop of glutathione and vitamin C that disables these free radicals, shielding your cells from their effects. Consider it an armour against internal corrosion.

NAD+: This coenzyme, once a mere footnote in science, has emerged as the celebrity molecule of anti-aging. Every cell contains NAD+, a molecule that powers important cellular functions and becomes depleted with age. NAD+ levels can be replenished with IV therapy and results in a higher level of energy, improved cognitive functions, possible benefits for muscle recovery as well as cardiovascular health. It is our closest approximation of a real life fountain of youth!

However, the advantages of IV infusion are not limited to the skin surface. Therefore, customised formulations may be targeted at addressing individual issues. Vitamin B12 can fight fatigue and enhance your mood, while magnesium relieves muscle tightness and encourages rest. Even better are beauty drips, which deliver a strong dose of hydration and antioxidants to leave you feeling your best just before the event.

Exercise caution

The process of IV infusion is a comfortable, almost painless procedure. Although IV infusion therapy has great promise, this must be done with caution and careful thought. However, you must always get treatment from a qualified and professional healthcare provider that can evaluate your specific needs before suggesting the best formulations. Bear in mind that IV infusions are not a silver bullet for aging or an alternative to healthy living. They should be viewed as a valuable complement to an overall perspective on good health incorporating proper nutrition, regular physical activity and enough sleep.

IV infusion therapy is not merely a trend of vanity—it’s an intervention based on scientific research that has the power to change how we see health and aging. Through feeding our cells from the inside out, protecting them against harm and enhancing their function, we can allow our bodies to shine not just on the outside but in all dimensions. Hence, the next time you fantasise about reversing your age clock remember that the history of youth may be just needles away.

Remember that before starting IV infusion therapy, it is necessary to consult with a certified health care professional.

(Dr Mohd Asif is Co-Founder of Cara Clinic, a dermatologist, certified hair transplant surgeon, and aesthetic physician specialising in anti-aging and skin rejuvenation)