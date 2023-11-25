4 Exercises To Boost Your Endurance

In our previous column, we focused on strength training exercises that aspiring marathon runners need to include in their workout regimen. However, in addition to those, it is also essential to improve your metabolic conditioning so that your heart and lungs do not overwork to get you through the marathon. The following exercises will help in enhancing endurance.

Reverse lunges: Start in a standing position with feet hip-width apart. Transfer your body weight to one leg and take a step backwards. Avoid placing the foot directly behind the front foot. Both feet should be facing forward. Simultaneously, bend both knees to lower your hips and trunk towards the ground. Engage the core for balance. Get down slowly until the back knee almost touches the ground, and then reverse the action to stand (10-15 reps each leg, three sets).

Calf raise with bent leg: This exercise is similar to the Straight Leg Calf Raise but lays more emphasis on recruiting the soleus muscle which is equally important for running. This exercise can be performed on the step of a staircase. Bend your knee slightly to bring it forward over the toes. Push down through the ball of your foot to lift on your toes. Slowly come down and repeat (15-20 reps). One can take support for balance.

Fire hydrant: This exercise improves pelvic stability while running. Get down with your hands and knees on the floor. Engage your core and lift one knee outward, opening the hips to raise the knee as high as possible without rotating the pelvis. Bring back the knee to complete the action and repeat 12-15 times on each leg. One can add a resistance band to increase the load on glutes. (One to two sets reps).

Superman: This is a great exercise for strengthening your back and core muscles to help improve the stability of your spine, pelvis, and hips while running. Start on all fours. Squeezing your glutes and keeping your core muscles engaged, slowly extend one leg and the opposite arm. Maintain back and hips at the same level. Return to the starting position with control and repeat with the other arm and leg. Aim for 10-15 repetitions on each side and two sets.

Note: Check with your doctor before beginning any exercises.

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)