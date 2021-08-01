24 hours in Kathmandu: Of delectable cuisine and scenic nature

Home summons me but I have been bitten by the travel bug. After undertaking all checks on safety protocols, I book a trip to Nepal and set off just before the second wave strikes.

I have got my first vaccination shot and I have my COVID negative report in place no more than 72 hours prior to arriving (which starts from the day the swab test is taken). I also fill in a form which is checked in Kathmandu airport.

Other than these, the international travel process is the same as before. The hotels I stayed in offered an amended experience, but still enveloped me in a warm welcome, even if the smiles were covered by masks.

Charming Kathmandu

Amid fast-moving cars and honking motorbikes, I squeeze through the narrow streets. I am welcomed by eager hawkers and the buzzing host of people at every nook and corner. My senses go into an overdrive as the roads turn dusty. I get used to this enchanted anarchy as I spend a day revealing the city’s charms. There’s more to it than meets the overwhelmed eye, and a long adventure awaits me beyond the backpacking area of Thamel.

7:30 AM: Breakfast at Nook, Aloft

I I need a hearty breakfast before I start my day. Tucked away in Thamel, this delectable coffee shop at Aloft is none too traditional in its décor and has a very upbeat contemporary feel to it. Set in elegantly cosy surroundings, the place aims to attract the well-travelled and those looking for variety; it offers tasty treats with distinction.