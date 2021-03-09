Zack Snyder's Justice League makes unexpected debut on Tom & Jerry and Twitter is agog to know more

Fans of much awaited superhero film Zack Snyder's Justice League were in for a bit of a shock on Monday after the movie started streaming on HBO Max. After years of anticipation, the film made an unexpected debut for some users when they tried to play Tom & Jerry. Needless to say, not all viewers are ecstatic about the gaffe. Needless to say, not all viewers are ecstatic about the gaffe.

Most of us are familiar with the escapades of Tom and Jerry, the beleaguered and somewhat violent cat who devotes his life to besting his endearing rat rival. And while this may sound somewhat like the precursor to a superhero film, allow us to remind you that while Tom and Jerry is a show watched widely by young children, the upcoming 'Snyder Cut' is R-rated.

"My kid tried to watch Tom & Jerry and when I walked into the room he was crying as Darkseid pulled Wonder Woman's great aunt apart like soft bread. What the hell," tweeted film director Ben Mekler.

We do NOT know if he was joking or whether this is an actual spoiler, but there are several social media users who appear to be concerned. And while a few on the microblogging site suggested making the cartoon show realistic with the addition of gore, there was not much sympathy for the children involved.



The error was spotted by many on Twitter and rectified soon after by the channel. For the uninitiated, the extended cut of the 2017 American superhero film Justice League is slated to be released via HBO Max on March 18.

"The Snyder Cut leaking because Warner Bros accidentally encoded it on Tom and Jerry's page really is the most logical conclusion to this years long clown rodeo of a story," remarked one Twitter user.