'Wow, We Need This': Video Of Couple Umbrella Goes Viral; Netizens React

Couple Umbrella | Instagram

Rainy weather demands for umbrellas and rain coats to keep oneself away from getting drenched. Sometimes, it does happen that you find your umbrella to be falling short when someone wants to accompany you under it. Sharing the umbrella, but getting wet? This video which is going viral on the internet may be of your interest.

While large size umbrellas exist, there's also something as 'Couple umbrella.' The video believed to have surfaced from Taiwan, China showed people unveiling a two-in-one umbrella, which opened to protect two people.

See video

Couples were seen opening their their unique umbrella and walking under its shelter to escape the rain. With a single button, the video showed the umbrella open into two covering roofs adjacent to each other. The video also captured a man walking with an usual umbrella stunned by seeing a couple holding each other closely and beating the rain by using this.

Netizens react

The video was shared on Instagram earlier this July. It has already hit 3.7 million views on the social media platform. Notably, people were seen reacting to the video and the concept of a couple umbrella. They found it interesting and even expressed their desire to purchase one. After hailing the 'couple umbrellas' as "cute" and "wow," they echoed to say "We need this."

While the uniquely-crafted umbrellas would have made couples get rid of two different umbrellas and walk closer under one, netizens found some couple things were still not addressed. On a light-hearted note, they wrote, "he problem of the height difference is still not solved."