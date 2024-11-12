Woman Asked To Pay ₹5 Lakh Deposit For 'Not Worth It' Flat In Bengaluru; X Post Goes Viral

Bengaluru house hunting scenes | X/Harnidh Kaur

Would be ready to pay a huge deposit to your house owner while taking the flat on rent, but how much? In a recent case, a woman wanting to move into a stay in Bengaluru was asked to pay Rs 5 lakh deposit for a rent of Rs 40,000 only, leaving her stunned. She found the deposit money to be quite high for the payable rent, nearly 12 times the monthly rent.

Harnidh Kaur was looking for a flat in the IT city when she came across an option for Rs 40,000 rent. But the landlord asked her to pay a deposit of Rs 5 lakh to secure the flat and prepare the rental agreement.

5 lakh deposit for a flat with 40k rent :)))))



I’m so tired :)))) — Harnidh Kaur (@harnidhish) November 11, 2024

Kaur was shocked to witness this. She was not ready to shell out such a huge money as deposit for her flat, which she mentioned later to be "Not worth it".

Didn’t bother lol, the flat was NOT worth it. — Harnidh Kaur (@harnidhish) November 11, 2024

It was learned that the house-hunting activity drained her out after coming across this flat which asked her a unreasonably high deposit. She took to X and wrote, "I’m so tired", while highlighting she was asked for "5 lakh deposit for a flat with 40K rent".

Landlord isn’t even a local 😭🤣 — Harnidh Kaur (@harnidhish) November 11, 2024

Internet reacts

Kaur's post has gone viral and received more than two lakh views and 200 replies.

One of the netizens reacted to her post and suggested her to trying speaking to the landlord in Kannada, if that helped to reduce the deposit money. "Learn Kannada brigade will now tell you that had you known Kannada, you would have got it reduced to 4.85L," an X user said taking a dig at the incident. Replying to this comment, Kaur mentioned "Landlord isn’t even a local".

As the discussion over the high deposit sparked on social media, another user recollected a similar case he went through. "I remember paying a 2 lakh deposit back in 2019! Just a classic case of demand & supply in some areas of BLR. Crazy how things have escalated", he wrote.

Those who reacted to the incident in a hilarious way, termed it to be a "Tell me you live in Bangalore without telling me you live in Bangalore" moment.