Will you take Harsh Goenka's advice on 'What to do if you dislike your boss?'

Harsh Goenka, well-known for his business acumen, recently gave very amusing advice on "What to do if you dislike your boss," which piqued the interest of netizens.

His tweet read, "What to do if you dislike your boss? Download his CV from LinkedIn and send it to all the recruiters. And hope to hell he gets a job! "

The netizen's reaction to his tweet was hilarious. They also started giving funny advice.

Here is some netizens' funny advice. Have a look

Give his number to Bajaj Finance and Kuchina Telecaller. Then have fun. "

"And then tell the founders that he is actively scouting for a job and have him fired!"

What to do if you dislike your boss?

Download his CV from LinkedIn and send it to all the recruiters. And hope to hell he gets a job! 😎😎😎 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 23, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:28 PM IST