Why is #BoycottFood trending on Twitter, and how is it connected to farmers' protest?

As hundreds of farmers make a valiant attempt to reach the national capital, Twitter is trending the hashtag "BoycottFood". And we assure you, the two are wholly related to each other. At the time of writing this article, the satirical trend has seen nearly 5,000 tweets.

For those of us living under a rock, since yesterday, various farm organisations have taken out protests in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws. They had sought permission to protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, but this had been denied. Despite the police barricades, the use of tear gas, water cannons and more they have continued to march.