What If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song

Ever imagined how impressive it would be to see the spaghetti in your bowl dancing and enjoying your company? While these words might have sparked your imagination, let us tell you that music creators released a creative touch their song had adopted. They showed how the music performed by them made the noodles dance in joy.

In a video that's going viral on Instagram, we see noodles grooving to the song 'Baawariya' song with some graceful Kathak moves. "The noodles are back at it again ! This time doing Kathak Must say our kitchen has become very creative," the music band, Maati Baani, behind the song said. They also asked impressed people to check out their original track which they in a way tried to promote through the quirky video.

Watch video below

Netizens react

The video showed a bowl of noodles and them gracefully dancing. The noodles were seen performing Kathak. They displayed the classic moves of the dance form leaving viewers stunned. Internet users enjoyed watching the creative reel and seeing their noodles throwing some desi dance steps.

People appreciated the concept of promoting the song via a creative visual like this which made the noodles dance to the fullest. "That's a cool concept," wrote an Instagram user. Soon, another added, "The dance.... competition of noodles...." Netizens also reacted with "Awww" messages and heart emojis.