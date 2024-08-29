 What If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWhat If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song

What If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song

In a video that's going viral on Instagram, we see noodles grooving to the song 'Baawariya' song with some graceful Kathak moves. "The noodles are back at it again ! This time doing Kathak Must say our kitchen has become very creative," the music band behind the song said.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

Ever imagined how impressive it would be to see the spaghetti in your bowl dancing and enjoying your company? While these words might have sparked your imagination, let us tell you that music creators released a creative touch their song had adopted. They showed how the music performed by them made the noodles dance in joy.

In a video that's going viral on Instagram, we see noodles grooving to the song 'Baawariya' song with some graceful Kathak moves. "The noodles are back at it again ! This time doing Kathak Must say our kitchen has become very creative," the music band, Maati Baani, behind the song said. They also asked impressed people to check out their original track which they in a way tried to promote through the quirky video.

Watch video below

Netizens react

FPJ Shorts
What If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song
What If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song
Telangana: UPSC Aspirants Gets ₹1 Lakh Each For Clearing Prelims Exam; Know The Scheme & It's Eligibility
Telangana: UPSC Aspirants Gets ₹1 Lakh Each For Clearing Prelims Exam; Know The Scheme & It's Eligibility
Triumph Launches Daytona 660 in India: Price Set at Rs 9.72 Lakh
Triumph Launches Daytona 660 in India: Price Set at Rs 9.72 Lakh
National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?
National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?

The video showed a bowl of noodles and them gracefully dancing. The noodles were seen performing Kathak. They displayed the classic moves of the dance form leaving viewers stunned. Internet users enjoyed watching the creative reel and seeing their noodles throwing some desi dance steps.

People appreciated the concept of promoting the song via a creative visual like this which made the noodles dance to the fullest. "That's a cool concept," wrote an Instagram user. Soon, another added, "The dance.... competition of noodles...." Netizens also reacted with "Awww" messages and heart emojis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song

What If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song

VIDEO: Recent Incident From Bengaluru Showing 'Possessed' Woman Standing In Middle Of Road,...

VIDEO: Recent Incident From Bengaluru Showing 'Possessed' Woman Standing In Middle Of Road,...

Kili Paul's Killer Expressions On His Lip-Syncing Video To Tamil Song 'Katchi Sera' Wins Hearts

Kili Paul's Killer Expressions On His Lip-Syncing Video To Tamil Song 'Katchi Sera' Wins Hearts

Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video...

Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video...

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Slams UP Govt’s New Social Media Policy, Calls Payment To Influencers...

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Slams UP Govt’s New Social Media Policy, Calls Payment To Influencers...