In a big development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday passed an interim order allowing women to take the admission exam to National Defence Academy (NDA) where only men can join.

The top court also pulled up the Army for resisting opportunities to women and asked it to change its attitude and not wait for judicial orders to be passed in such matters.

Senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, representing petitioner Kush Kalra, had submitted that the next round of examination is scheduled on September 5.

In a fresh application, the petitioner pointed out that UPSC on June 9, 2021, had issued a notice declaring the date of examination for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force wings of the NDA.

The top court directed that women can sit for exams for entry in NDA, which is slated for September 5. The top court added that admissions, etc. will be subjected to its final orders. "Cannot create bar for women in NDA," noted the bench.

The news has send cheers across the country as people are hailing SC's decision. Indians have come out in support of the decision.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.



Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 03:46 PM IST