'We Got Bangladesh Subway Surfers Before GTA 6': Woman Runs, Dances On Roof Of Moving Train; Netizens Hilariously React To Viral Video

A video of a woman running and dancing on a moving train in Bangladesh is going viral on the internet. It initially showed her unstoppably surfing on the top of the public transport before displaying some quirky dance moves. The incident, which was dangerous and life-threatening, rolled out online on a hilarious note reminding netizens of the mobile game 'Subway Surfers', where gamers play a character named Jake - who runs on the train's roof collecting coin rewards and escaping ticket checker's sight.

Subway surfers Kanglu edition 😂 pic.twitter.com/NprS0Y3j0E — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes,🇮🇳 (@memenist_) November 22, 2024

In the video, the Bangladesi woman kept running on the roof of the moving train. Jumping over the gaps between two coaches and fearlessly surfing through the stretch of the compartments. While the footage opened to show her running continuously, she changed her actions sooner.

Seconds into the video, things got even more dramatic. She started entertaining spectators and online viewers by dancing atop. After running above the train for a while, she turned around and started displaying some dance moves.

Several internet users are now sharing this video across social media platforms and getting into laughter. The video has not only amused people for the unusual act of the woman climbing on a moving train to run and groove, but also slam her for her risky stunt. Most people took note of the clip in a funny way and reacted with hilarious comments, but a few pointed out how dangerous her actions were.

"This is epic! Subway Surfers just got a whole lot more interesting", a netizen reacted.

"We got Bangladesh subway surfers before GTA6", second user wrote.

Another then said, "Bahut hi khatarnak hai ye to (This is very scary)".

"Bangladesh isn't for beginners too", comments echoed as people reacted to the viral video.

Meanwhile, passionate gamers who found resemblance of the incident with the 'Subway Surfers' game hilarious mentioned about the missing elements as the mobile game appeared to have got real. "Coins kaha hai (Where are the coins)", one asked, while another user wrote, "Iske pichhe to police Vala b nai hai (The police is also missing)".