e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Special NDPS court reserves order for 20th October on bail application of Aryan Khan, others Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT begins probe, recreates crime scene with Ashish Mishra
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 04:53 PM IST

Watch: Viral video of 5-year old who not just plays all the instruments, but mixes his music too

Dhea Eapen
Instagram

Instagram

Advertisement

Who knew a 5-year old boy could turn into a 'One-man army' or let's say 'One-man band' at such a young age! It sounds unreal, but it's true. Miles Bonham plays the guitar, ukelele, drums, piano, and bass, and is just 5 years old! He even knows how to mix music, which normally singers normally hire other producers, or even head to studios. This adorable young boy is nothing but fun to watch and has also started to attract the attention of big-name musicians. Miles has over 228k followers on Instagram with almost all of his videos hitting close to millions of views and likes.

Miles' parents manage his Instagram account, which features footage of his musical talents. This one has more of the mixing procedure, as well as a 5-year-old dancing for delight and additional spelling lessons.

Have a look:

Here are a few more videos of the young boy stealing hearts with his incredible talent:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 04:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal