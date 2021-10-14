Watch: Viral video of 5-year old who not just plays all the instruments, but mixes his music too

Who knew a 5-year old boy could turn into a 'One-man army' or let's say 'One-man band' at such a young age! It sounds unreal, but it's true. Miles Bonham plays the guitar, ukelele, drums, piano, and bass, and is just 5 years old! He even knows how to mix music, which normally singers normally hire other producers, or even head to studios. This adorable young boy is nothing but fun to watch and has also started to attract the attention of big-name musicians. Miles has over 228k followers on Instagram with almost all of his videos hitting close to millions of views and likes.

Miles' parents manage his Instagram account, which features footage of his musical talents. This one has more of the mixing procedure, as well as a 5-year-old dancing for delight and additional spelling lessons.

Have a look:

Here are a few more videos of the young boy stealing hearts with his incredible talent:

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 04:53 PM IST